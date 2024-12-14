Manchester United have a meeting planned with the agent of Alphonso Davies for January as they look to prize him away from Bayern Munich ahead of Real Madrid, according to Christian Falk.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for a new left-wing-back for Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3 system, and the Canada international is believed to be the perfect fit for what INEOS want and what the team needs.

Davies is out of contract in Munich at the end of the current season and talks are ongoing about a new deal, while Spanish giants Madrid are also showing strong interest in convincing him to move abroad when his contract expires in the summer.

However, Falk revealed in his column that while talks with Bayern have been good and Davies is happy to stay in Bavaria, his agent Nick Huoseh has grown irritated by the Bundesliga club's actions during talks and has now postponed signing anything until he has heard what both Real Madrid and Man Utd are willing to offer his client - with meetings scheduled for January.

"[It's] True that Alphonso Davies won’t make a decision on a new contract with Bayern before the new year. It was planned around the match with PSG that Davies’ agent, Nick Huoseh, would fly in for talks, but he cancelled. There was then just a video meeting, but Max Eberl, the head of sport at Bayern, didn’t take part. "I heard Huoseh was a little irritated at Eberl’s no-show. However, the latest development on the agent side is that Nick Huoseh is very angry, and now I heard they want to wait until January for the next talks because they have arranged meetings with Manchester United and Real Madrid to hear out their offers. "Real Madrid are not offering so much more than Bayern Munich at the moment, so there’s an opening for United here."

Man Utd Need a New Left-Back

Shaw and Malacia can't be relied upon

Left-back has been a problem position at Old Trafford for several seasons now with the fitness issues of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia meaning a new signing is inevitable.

INEOS are currently putting the finishing touches on a deal for 17-year-old Paraguayan defender Diego Leon as they have one eye on the future, and while he is expected to join in the summer window when he turns 18, it's unlikely he would walk into a starting role at the club.

That leaves the window open for Davies, who has been described as world-class, to potentially come in and raise the floor of the squad in that position. GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed that he wants a £10m signing on fee to move to the Premier League, the lack of a transfer fee means that could be plausible for Man Utd if they could agree to his wage demands and seal a real coup of a deal.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 14/12/2024.