Manchester United could end up waving goodbye to Anthony Martial in the summer transfer window, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT.

Martial has endured a troublesome spell as a United player, but Taylor insists a departure could be on the cards this year.

Manchester United transfer news - Anthony Martial

Having been out of action since United's victory over Manchester City in January, Martial made an uninspiring return to the Red Devils side for their weekend defeat against Newcastle United.

Coming off the bench for Erik ten Hag's side, Martial mustered up 28 minutes during his second-half cameo (Transfermarkt).

Overall, it was just the 15th appearance the Frenchman has managed all season, having endured yet another injury-ridden campaign.

Such is his tendency to be out of the side with injury, some have begun to question his functionality within the United set-up.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke recently told GIVMESPORT that Martial was "unreliable" and that his United career could be coming to and end this season.

O'Rourke hinted that if United land a top-quality number-nine in the summer transfer window, it's likely Martial will be used as a makeweight.

Having arrived from Monaco for £37 million in 2015, it's safe to say Martial has failed to live up to most people's expectations, with speculation surrounding his future in Manchester now beginning to grow.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Martial's future at United?

When questioned over what role Martial might have in the United team going forward, Daily Express journalist Taylor hinted a departure looked more likely than a revival in red.

On the 27-year-old's current situation, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't see a way back for him myself. He's been at the club since he joined in 2015, so you know, that is a long time. That's pretty much the majority of his career he’s spent at United.

"He had a great season in lockdown under Ole Gunnar Solskjær, I think he scored 17 or 18 Premier League goals, which is very decent.

"But he's not been able to follow it up and the big problem for Martial is, he can't stay fit. He needs a run of games and I just think United have sort of moved on from him now, so it’s time to offload.”

Who might United look to replace Martial with?

A lot of the talk surrounding potential United arrivals has focused on their pursuit of a new centre-forward, with The Daily Star hinting a move for Harry Kane could be on the cards.

It's claimed United are keen to sign the England captain, with £80 million being mooted as the potential fee.

Should United manage to get rid of Martial and replace him with Kane, it would represent a marked improvement on their current attacking options.