Joshua Zirkzee has finally endeared himself to the Manchester United support after he scored twice against Everton on Sunday to give the Red Devils an emphatic 4-0 win over the Toffees - and reports have suggested that, contrary to reports, the club aren't looking to sell him or even loan him out in the January window.

Zirkzee had a slow start to life at Old Trafford, scoring once and recording just two assists in his time under his compatriot - but the change in management since means that the Dutch striker has slowly fired back to life. He was a surprise addition to their starting lineup against Everton, given how well Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund had done in Ruben Amorim's first two games - but his inclusion proved to be the right decision, with two goals to his name to finally end his barren run in the Premier League.

Joshua Zirkzee 'Not Up For Sale or Loan'

The Dutchman sprung into life coming into the festive period

His performance against the Toffees will certainly give fans confidence that he can go on and impress in a red shirt - and a report from Florian Plettenberg states that, despite publications elsewhere stating that Zirkzee could be on his way out of United, the Red Devils have no interest in selling or loaning the Dutchman out in the winter months - which could prove to go a long way in his United future.

Joshua Zirkzee's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 3 =2nd Assists 1 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 0.6 =10th Shots Per Game 1.2 =5th Dribbles Per Game 0.4 10th Match rating 6.50 15th

He is expected to stay at the club, with Amorim and his coaching staff believing in his 'elite' potential, and they see him as a 'very good transfer', having joined from Bologna as INEOS' first signing of their tenure. Zirkzee, meanwhile, has no interest in leaving the club either, and he's cemented his space in the side after his brace against Sean Dyche's Toffees.

Rashford started the game up front with Zirkzee as one of the creative forces alongside Bruno Fernandes in the wide forward spots, and with Hojlund failing to come off the bench, it does offer an insight as to Amorim's plans for the future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joshua Zirkzee now has three goals and two assists in his spell at Manchester United.

Zirkzee scored 11 goals in Serie A for Bologna last season, and he'll hope to hit that target again under Amorim, who could have a clear and concise plan on how to use him in United's attacking ranks.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 01-12-24.