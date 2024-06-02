Highlights Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has suffered a significant drop in form this season

The 26-year-old has been left out of Gareth Southgate’s provisional England squad for the Euros

Despite problems, United have no plans to sell their academy graduate this summer

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has had a difficult season for both club and country, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the club has no plans to offload their academy graduate this summer.

Rashford’s woes worsened on Tuesday when the 26-year-old wasn’t named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-player squad ahead of this summer’s European Championships in Germany. After shining for the Three Lions at the World Cup in 2022, he will play no part in the upcoming tournament this summer.

Numerous pundits have backed Rashford to depart Old Trafford this summer in a bid to revive his career, although manager Erik ten Hag, who faces question marks over his own future at the club, has previously told TNT Sports that he expects the forward to stay and remain part of the ongoing project.

Man Utd have no plans to sell Rashford

It appears the wider club feel the same way as the manager as there has been no indications United plan to sell the player, who has been described as 'unstoppable' by Erik ten Hag, in the upcoming transfer window, despite tentative links to Premier League rivals Arsenal and French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“His stock is falling and falling and at some stage he has to figure out how to stop this. It’s been a really low season for him and while Manchester United do not have plans to offload him, I think that is partly due to the fact that they know no club is going to make an offer that is in any way tempting to them. “Rashford was supposed to be a £100million asset and so was Mason Greenwood. Jadon Sancho and Antony were also expected to become more valuable, but it’s all gone wrong. “It’s quite sad that Rashford has seen his form drop off in such fashion but he can have absolutely no argument that he deserves to be in the squad. This is the right decision from Southgate.”

United handed Evan Ferguson blow

He's not expected to leave Brighton

Elsewhere, it has been reported that rumoured United target Evan Ferguson is not expected to leave Brighton this summer, despite the departure of manager Roberto De Zerbi. The 19-year-old, who signed for the Seagulls in 2021, has had an impressive rise at the south coast club.

Despite links to United, Arsenal and Tottenham, Brighton are expected to reject any offers for the player, according to Football Insider. The star penned a new deal in November last year that runs until the summer of 2029.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ferguson scored six goals in 27 Premier League appearances in the 2023/24 season for Brighton

The youngster did miss the latter stages of the season with an ankle injury sustained in April. His final appearance of the campaign came in the 2-1 loss against Liverpool at the end of March when he played just seven minutes.