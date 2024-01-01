Highlights Manchester United currently have no plans to change manager despite mounting pressure on Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag's season has been marked by inconsistent performances and a disappointing European exit.

The club has been linked to potential replacements such as Roberto De Zerbi, Graham Potter and Julen Lopetegui.

Manchester United currently don't have any plans to change manager as the pressure continues to mount on Erik ten Hag, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Dutchman would have been hoping that his side had a turning point when they came from 2-0 down at half time to beat Aston Villa 3-2 at Old Trafford on Boxing Day, but they then followed that up with a poor 2-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest just a few days later to leave them seventh in the table.

The result left them nine points adrift of Champions League qualification with ten wins and nine defeats to their name in the top flight so far this term.

A disastrous season for Ten Hag

As well as the reverse at Forest which ensured it was nine losses from 20 Premier League matches this term, there have been other issues at Old Trafford too.

Firstly, their patchy form in the league has also seen them only score 22 goals in those matches with a real struggle in the final third. The fact that Ten Hag’s men have also conceded on 27 occasions means they currently have a goal difference of minus five as we head into 2024, with improvements needed at both ends of the pitch.

How Erik ten Hag compares to previous Man Utd managers Manager Win percentage Erik ten Hag 58.9 Ralf Rangnick 37.9 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 54.2 Jose Mourinho 58.3 Louis van Gaal 52.4 Statistics according to Wikipedia (correct as of 1/1/24)

On top of this they also exited European football in what was a major shock after finishing bottom of a group containing Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen, even failing to secure a spot in the Europa League.

Ten Hag’s misery has been further compounded by the fact that summer additions such as Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount have struggled with form and injury since arriving at Old Trafford, while Rasmus Hojlund only scored his first Premier League goal against Villa despite some impressive numbers in the Champions League previously.

The final major issue Ten Hag has faced is with Jadon Sancho, who is still training away from the first-team squad following a public disagreement between the two with the £250,000-a-week player so far being unwilling to apologise to his manager, making a January exit look more likely.

Dharmesh Sheth says Ten Hag set to stay for now

While many United fans are understandably unhappy with the manager, it appears as though he will be given longer to try and turn fortunes around.

Of course the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS has complicated things further as they will take full sporting control later this year, and will want to weigh things up before making a big decision on the Dutchman’s future.

Steve Bates previously wrote in his column for GIVEMESPORT that Ratcliffe could even give the 53-year-old until the end of the campaign before making a decision, although he may want him to secure a top-four finish with no European football as a distraction.

Speaking about Ten Hag's future, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“I saw an interview with Bruno Fernandes after the [Aston Villa] game and he got asked exactly the same thing [whether it was a turning point]. And he said he just doesn't want to talk about whether it was a turnaround, because every time they say, look, ‘let's use this as a platform’, Manchester United haven't been able to do that. The only thing that's been consistent about United this season is that they've been inconsistent. And it's been predictably unpredictable throughout the season, you just don't know what you're going to get. With regards to Erik ten Hag it's a really strange one because he's going to be judged by results and of course it wasn't ideal the Champions League and European exit, but I don't think there are presently any plans to change the manager.”

United do have other manager targets

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi could be one that they look at should they decide to wield the axe on Ten Hag.

The Italian isn’t the only manager linked either with The Sun reporting in December that former Chelsea manager Graham Potter was being lined up by Ratcliffe with the INEOS man wanting him for the Nice job, although Jones told GIVEMESPORT that someone like Julen Lopetegui would be more likely to come in than Potter.

Zinedine Zidane and Carlo Ancelotti have been two other high-profile names linked with the role.

Related Man Utd have 'no temptation' to bring Mason Greenwood back into the fold Amid his promising loan stint at Getafe, Mason Greenwood is attracting plenty of interest from a host of clubs in Europe.

It could be a quiet January at Old Trafford

While it looks as though Man United may need reinforcements this month, their finances could stop any major business happening.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the message coming out of United right now is that signings will be unlikely in this window, with Sheth previously saying to us that Ten Hag may have to look into the loan market if he wants to bring new additions into the club.

With the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro set to return to action after injury this month however, there may be less need to add to the squad.