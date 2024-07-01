Highlights Manchester United and Newcastle United agree on Dan Ashworth as new sporting director.

Compensation package delays resolved, Ashworth expected to start immediately.

Ashworth to play key role in football performance, recruitment, and operations under Sir Dave Brailsford.

After months of speculation, Manchester United have finally agreed a deal with Newcastle United to appoint Dan Ashworth as their new sporting director, per The Athletic’s David Ornstein, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s backroom team begins to take shape.

Ashworth, who had been in northeast England since May 2022, emerged as the club's first-choice candidate, and it has been months since the 13-time Premier League champions lodged an interest in the Magpies man, though reaching a compensation package for his services was proving difficult.

Ashworth was placed on gardening leave north of four months ago with an independent hearing between all relevant parties potentially necessary to iron out any differences - but now, the move has been sanctioned.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United remain the most successful team in English domestic football, having won a total of 20 league titles.

Man Utd Move for Ashworth Agreed

53-year-old set to start immediately

Among Old Trafford circles, there was a growing worry that a deal for Newcastle's Ashworth would not be financially viable given his previous employers were holding out for a compensation fee around the £20 million mark, a figure that Manchester United believed was 'incredible' and also one which they were unwilling to fork out.

Initially, the man in question held every intention of taking Newcastle to arbitration to help facilitate his move to Greater Manchester, all while the Manchester-based outfit were willing to help speed up the process by paying any legal costs, per a report from The Athletic.

Following former football director John Murtough's resignation, the need for a new senior figure grew and taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ornstein has finally revealed that, after months of delays, the 53-year-old is expected to start at Old Trafford immediately.

“Manchester United agree deal with Newcastle United to appoint Dan Ashworth as sporting director. Move delayed by #MUFC & #NUFC struggling to compromise on compensation package but switch now sanctioned + 53yo expected to start immediately.”

With the support and knowledge of Jason Wilcox behind him, Ashworth is expected to be a key figure for football performance, recruitment and operations. Upon his official arrival, Ashworth will report to Ratcliffe’s second-hand man, Sir Dave Brailsford.

Dan Ashworth - Career Club Role Appointed In charge until Days in charge Newcastle Utd Sporting director May 30, 2022 February 19, 2024 630 Brighton Technical director February 19, 2019 February 7, 2022 1084 England Director of development July 1, 2013 September 26, 2018 1913 West Brom Sporting director December 1, 2007 June 30, 2013 2038 West Brom Academy manager March 1, 2004 November 30, 2007 1369 Cambridge Utd Director of youth department January 1, 2001 February 29, 2004 1154 Peterborough Academy manager January 1, 2000 December 31, 2000 365

With Ratcliffe and his INEOS-led team arriving earlier in 2024, the club - who recorded their worst-ever Premier League finish in 2023/24 - are undergoing major changes behind the scenes. The aforementioned Wilcox and Omar Berrada are among the names to have been appointed so far, with Ashworth expected to be the next to enter the Old Trafford doors.

Man Utd Offer De Ligt Five-Year Contract

From a player perspective, one of the positions in dire need of reinforcements is centre-back, especially with Raphael Varane's departure. A move for Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite is ideal in the eyes of those at the club, but the Toffees' understandable reluctance to budge on their valuation resulted in Fabrizio Romano revealing that a move could be too expensive to complete.

As such, Manchester United's focus has shifted to Bayern Munich's out-of-favour Matthijs de Ligt with them, according to Dutch publication De Telegraaf, offering the 24-year-old a five-year deal. In a bid to see them reunited once more, former boss Erik ten Hag has had several phone calls with the £260,000-a-week earner.