Manchester United are now close to completing the signing of Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham Hotspur, with Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealing to GIVEMESPORT how the deal will function.

Reguilon is being brought into the ease the injury crisis at Old Trafford, but it's claimed by Sheth there is a surprise clause in the deal.

Manchester United transfer news - Sergio Reguilon

It's been a busy transfer window for United boss Erik ten Hag, but with very little time left before the window slams shut, it looks like it could get even more hectic. That's because the Red Devils are still presiding over deals coming in and out of Old Trafford, with Reguilon now close to being completed.

The Spurs left-back had fallen out of favour at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, before being identified as a potential option to help alleviate the pressure on ten Hag's threadbare squad. Set to complete his loan move in the coming hours, Reguilon - who cost Spurs £32 million - is expected to be ushered straight into the United senior squad, beginning with this weekend's clash against Tottenham's north London rivals, Arsenal.

But, as part of the deal to bring him to Greater Manchester, United have negotiated a clause that could leave them with an important decision to make further down the line.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Sergio Reguilon and Manchester United?

When asked about the current situation, Sky Sports reporter Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “Reguilon is one that's been developing in the last 24 hours. United we know have been after a left back, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both injured at the moment.

“They wanted to bring in a short-term fix and it looked like it was going to be Marc Cucurella, until he played all 90 minutes for Chelsea in the EFL Cup tie against AFC Wimbledon the other night and that threw doubt into a potential deal to United because the two clubs had been in advanced talks.

“And we were right to throw doubt on that deal because very quickly United switch their focus to the Tottenham defender Reguilon. That one is as good as agreed now, the medical has been done. It's a season-long loan, and it's a straight loan.

“That one should be announced very, very shortly we think and quite interestingly because Shaw and Malacia of course are going to come back at some stage within weeks or maybe a month or two, there is a break clause in that deal for Reguilon.

“So in January if United find themselves back to full fitness they will have the option of returning Reguilon back to the club.”

What else is happening at Manchester United on deadline day?

Elsewhere, the Stretford-based outfit are keen to add a midfielder to their ranks before tonight's 11pm deadline.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT that the Sofyan Amrabat deal was one they are willing to push until the end of the window.

Dubbing it a 'major signing', the transfer guru doesn't believe the rejected loan approach has put United off from returning with a new offer.

Whereas according to Romano, Serie A outfit Lazio have been offered the chance to Mason Greenwood before today's cut-off point, with the attacker having been made available for transfer by United.