Manchester United are actively looking to replace Luke Shaw after he has been ruled out with injury for the foreseeable future and Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has provided an update on the club’s left-back search, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Three names in the left-back berth have now been added to the club’s summer shortlist, but it has may have a detrimental effect on other lines of business, including a new centre-back and midfielder.

Manchester United transfer news – left-back

The 20-time English champions have been dealt a huge blow in their summer business off the back of Shaw’s unforeseen injury, as the England left-back will now be out of action for up to three months, according to The Athletic. The fact that Shaw’s usual back-up Tyrell Malacia is also unavailable through injury has just worsened the problem for Erik ten Hag.

Marc Cucurella, Marcos Alonso, and Sergio Reguilon have all been touted as potential options to be the club's stopgap replacement, per The Guardian. The report insists that a deal for any of the trio will be looked at on a temporary basis given Shaw will hopefully return to the fold earlier than expected. Ten Hag opted for Diogo Dalot, who is a right-back by trade, in Manchester United’s 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest but the fact that advances are being made for alternatives in the market means that a replacement is expected.

The Red Devils’ interest in ex-Chelsea star Alonso, however, has already hit a potential stumbling block as the Spaniard has no intention of helping the club during their time of need, according to the Metro. Now, Taylor has given GIVEMESPORT an update on Manchester United’s left-back search given the extent of Shaw's injury.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Manchester United and their left-back situation?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Taylor suggested the club’s transfer dynamic has now been shifted off the back of Shaw's extensive absence. The Daily Express journalist insisted the Manchester-based outfit will be looking to plug the gap left by the Englishman, but the nature of any prospective deal is currently unknown.

He said: “As you mentioned, with the left-back, I think that’s really sort of changed the dynamic really. And ultimately, the priority, as you mentioned Altay Bayindir is likely to come in because Dean Henderson is joining Crystal Palace.

“But I just think that situation with the fact that Luke Shaw’s injury appears to be more serious and the fact that United have actually made advances for three different left-backs tells us that that’s a deal they are looking to do.

“I think there’s a gap in their squad that ultimately needs plugging. If it was centre-back, you could bring a full-back in at centre-back. But left-back is unique in its skill set, so I do think United will look to bring in a left-back probably either a cut-price or a loan.”

What next for Manchester United?

Alongside their left-back troubles, Mason Mount’s injury means that Manchester United’s midfield is in need of reinforcement before the window slams shut on September 1. According to 90min, the club have agreed personal terms with long-term target and Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reporting the Morocco international is no longer playing or training with La Viola as he waits for the Premier League outfit to make their move.

In terms of outgoings, Sky Sports report that Harry Maguire’s prospective move to West Ham United is still on the table after he had a £30m deal agreed at the beginning of August, per The Guardian. The move for the 30-year-old, however, had originally collapsed as the Red Devils outcast was demanding a £15m pay-out from his current employers, according to The Sun. But there is now the belief that West Ham could up their bid to help the club with paying off the Englishman.