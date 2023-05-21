Manchester United have entered discussions with Napoli surrounding the signing of Kim Min-jae, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Kim only arrived in Naples last summer, but has already caught the eye of Europe's biggest clubs following a successful Serie A campaign.

Manchester United news - Kim Min-jae

According to a report by 90min, Erik ten Hag's United side are keen on signing Napoli centre-back Kim when the summer window opens.

Shining in the Azzurri side that waltzed their way to a first Scudetto in over 30 years, the South Korean defender is now being linked with a move away from Serie A.

Signing on the dotted line for Napoli less than 12 months ago, the Italian outfit now look set to make a hefty profit on the £16 million they paid for him last year.

It's claimed by the report that United have lodged an initial interest in the star, but could face backlash from a Napoli side reluctant to sell.

Regardless, it's unlikely to stop the Red Devils from pressing ahead with their pursuit, as talk of a move to Stretford begins to intensify.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that United had begun initial talks with Kim's representatives and now Romano has issued yet another positive update for the Old Trafford faithful.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Kim to United?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Romano insisted Kim was high on the list of summer targets for United.

On the 26-year-old, Romano said: "They spoke to Kim about the potential idea to be together next season, but it's not something completed. Napoli are still working on a new deal because they made an important proposal to Kim to give him an important salary and to change the release clause by putting it higher, in order to change the situation around the Korean centre back."

How much would Kim cost United?

While they may have sounded him out as a priority pick, Kim is unlikely to be available for anything less than a weighty sum.

As per the same 90min report, Kim currently has a £52 million release clause in his contract, with United reportedly happy to pay up.

A hefty fee for a player who has less than 12 months of experience in Europe's top-five leagues, should he join, Kim would likely need time to adapt to the rigorous nature of the Premier League.

However, given he ranks inside the three per cent of defenders for passes attempted, it's clear to see why ten Hag is so keen to land the 6 foot 2 star.