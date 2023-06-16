Manchester United have now ‘started talks’ with Italian outfit Atalanta over the potential signing of their £50m target Rasmus Hojlund, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag will scour the market for a centre-forward to join his ranks at Old Trafford as they look to bridge the gap between themselves and their cross-city rivals Manchester City.

Manchester United transfer news – Rasmus Hojlund

Erling Haaland’s arrival to England’s top-flight further highlighted their neighbours' need for a fresh signing at centre-forward, a position in which they have been crying out for reinforcements in for a while.

Reports from an Italian outlet have stated that Atalanta are far from short of admirers, though United are understood to be in pole position to acquire the youngster.

The Daily Mail have now reported the Bergamo club have slapped a £86m figure on the young Dane’s head for any club’s circling around their prized possession.

Such a figure would make a huge dent in United’s prospective kitty, though the talented marksman’s low weekly wage of just over £10,000 may allow some wiggle room as they approach a deal.

Hojlund, however, is just one of several targets on Ten Hag’s shopping list, with the Dutchman openly claiming last month he had been in discussions with potential incomings.

“There has been no video call,” the starlet told Danish publication Berlingske. “I can’t say anything about that. It’s a huge club, so I must have done something right if it says they want me. My goal is to reach the top shelf, and you can say that Manchester United is. So it will be huge.”

What has Rudy Galetti said about Manchester United and Rasmus Hojlund?

On the Atalanta forward ace, Galetti told GIVEMESPORT that the English heavyweights have begun talks with his current employers over a potential deal.

“Yes, Manchester United have started talks with Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund. They are interested in the Danish striker as it’s long been known, and they wanted to get more info on him. Now Man United are internally evaluating how to proceed in the talks.”

What would Rasmus Hojlund bring to Manchester United?

At just the ripe age of 20, the four-cap Denmark international would provide the United camp with a long-term option to spearhead their front line.

Hojlund has been a threat at every club he’s played for, but it’s his 14 goal involvements for the Serie A outfit last season that has caught the attention of some of Europe’s finest clubs.

Domestically is not the only time when the youngster has shone, mind. In his limited four appearances for his nation, he has managed to net five goals in just four outings, further highlighting his raw ability to find the back of the net.

A hat-trick against Finland and another brace against Kazakhstan in Denmark’s latest showings indicates that he has that cutting-edge in front of goal that Ten Hag could rely on next campaign, but the concern that his inexperience at the elite level will hinder his progression may halt any genuine negotiations.