Manchester United are still reluctant to meet Chelsea's asking price for Mason Mount, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

While the Red Devils feel that the attacking midfielder is a "fantastic" player, Romano says they do not want to pay €80m (£68m) for him this summer.

Man United transfer news — Mason Mount

United have already had one bid for Mount rejected by Chelsea. According to multiple outlets, including The Telegraph, the Manchester club had a £40m offer turned down last week.

The 24-year-old is a key target for Erik ten Hag, with Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently informing GIVEMESPORT that the Dutchman has specifically asked for the player to be signed this transfer window.

However, it looks like Chelsea will continue to make it difficult for United to land him.

Mount only has a year left on his contract, but that has clearly not stopped the Blues from playing hardball in negotiations with their Premier League rivals.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mason Mount and Man United?

Romano says Mount's valuation is a huge issue for United right now.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "The problem is the price tag. Manchester United don't want to pay the €80m fee requested by Chelsea. They want that money and on the United side, they feel that the player is fantastic. But they don't want to pay that amount of money for a player who is out of contract next summer."

At what point do Man United need to start looking at alternatives?

It is still early in the transfer window, so United do not need to move on to new targets just yet. There is always the possibility that Chelsea become more flexible, especially if Mount decides to push for a move.

However, Ten Hag cannot wait around forever. Around the beginning of pre-season, if no progress has been made on a deal to sign the England international, then the Red Devils should probably start considering other names.

In terms of who they could turn to, Leicester City's James Maddison could be a really good option, though you suspect he will not be available for much longer.

As per the MailOnline, Tottenham Hotspur are currently leading the race for the 26-year-old.

Like his England team-mate Mount, Maddison can also play as a No.10 or No.8. He scored 10 goals and provided nine assists in 30 Premier League games last season (via Transfermarkt) so can cause teams problems.

Ultimately, if he is still on the market, the Leicester man could be the ideal Mount alternative for United.