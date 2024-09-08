Manchester United secured five first-team signings in the summer transfer window as new minority owners INEOS stamped their authority on the club by backing Erik ten Hag in the transfer market. And whilst their new incomings will come good over the next few months despite a slow start, it appears that they are already eyeing up recruitments to bolster their squad in transfer windows to come - with Sevilla youngster Juanlu reportedly being in their sights.

Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro - amongst others - have all jetted in to Old Trafford over the summer, as the Red Devils splashed the cash on strong young players to enter their ranks. It's a strategy that INEOS will likely deploy again throughout their tenure as owners - and that could lead them to the arrival of Juanlu, with reports from Spain suggesting that the Spaniard is the 'newest name' in their sights.

Juanlu 'Next Name' on United's Shortlist

The young Spaniard could see a move to Old Trafford

The report from ABC Sevilla states that Juanlu is the newest name on Manchester United's shortlist, with the youngster having two years left on his contract.

The Red Devils are thought to have been impressed by the youngster whilst he was at the Olympics with Spain, with an Old Trafford representative speaking to a colleague of Victor Orta - the former Leeds United director of football, who now the sports director at Sevilla.

Juanlu's Spanish La Liga statistics - Sevilla squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 26 10th Assists 2 =5th Key Passes Per Game 0.7 =11th Tackles Per Game 2.2 2nd Interceptions Per Game 0.5 =13th Match rating 6.60 12th

United are thought to have followed Juanlu throughout the tournament, before asking for further information on his attainability - and though nothing was followed up with no offer being made, there remains an 'insistence' that their interest is genuine.

Sevilla aren't in the best position themselves as a club at present, and so if they can't get their youngster to agree a new deal, United could be primed to sign him over the summer with the La Liga club likely not wanting to lose him for free in 2026.

Juanlu Perfect Addition for INEOS' tenure

The Spaniard is young, versatile and full of potential

Juanlu would tie in perfectly with INEOS' new ethos of signing players for cheaper than their potential market value, alongside being able to benefit the team instantaneously on the field. He began his career in Sevilla's youth setup at the age of 12, before making his debut as an 18-year-old in the Copa Del Rey against Andratx.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Juanlu has 23 caps for Spain at youth and Olympic level.

Since then, he's been on loan at Segunda Division side Mirenades, before taking a huge step in his development last season with 26 first-team appearances for Sevilla in La Liga. That has blossomed further this season, scoring his first league goal for the club in their 2-2 draw with Las Palmas on the opening day of the season; and having started out as a winger, the 21-year-old is now their first-choice right-back, which can only serve his development well.

With United boasting plenty of right-sided options, it is a position in which he could struggle for game time; but as a young player, there would be scope for Juanlu to improve at United and stake a claim as a utility player who could come in and excel in any role on the right flank.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 08-09-24.