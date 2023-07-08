Manchester United have the ‘No.1 shirt waiting’ for Inter Milan’s goalkeeper Andre Onana, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Confusion surrounding David de Gea’s future involvement at the club has ramped up the club’s interest in the widely praised goalkeeper.

Manchester United transfer news – Andre Onana

With David de Gea’s United future uncertain, it’s no surprise that they have entered the market for someone to either fulfil his role or, at least, challenge for it.

The Spaniard is technically a free agent, given he is out of contract and has yet to agree on new terms, but there has been no official decision made at the time of writing.

Onana - who has been labelled as "unstoppable" - however, is one of the many names that have crept up in conversation, but the Inter Milan star quickly became the centre of attention.

The Red Devils had their opening proposal for the Cameroonian shot-stopper rejected, but Sky Sports have reported that the two parties remain in dialogue as they attempt to resolve the issue surrounding fees with Fabrizio Romano tweeting on Friday that an agreement is now close.

Milan are remaining somewhat firm on their £50m valuation, though a proposal of £40m + £5m of add-ons is reported to potentially suffice.

What did Dean Jones say about Manchester United and Andre Onana?

Following on from their successful deal for Mount, United are now confident that a bid around the £45m will be deemed suitable for their top goalkeeper target.

He said: “United always stood by the fact that July would be pivotal for them in rebuilding the squad, and they now have a deal for Onana within reach to follow on the back of Mount’s unveiling.

“Onana’s arrival would lift the spirits in the United fanbase, this changes the way they play out of the back and improves their chances of getting up to speed with how Ten Hag wants to improve his side stylistically.

“The No.1 shirt is waiting for him at Old Trafford, and he will leave Inter in the coming days if the next phase of discussions can be closed out smoothly.

“There is a confidence that it will happen after talks over the weekend to underline their intentions to get this deal done around £45m, there is also optimism that side of things will work out. To get two big signings through the door for £100m will be impressive.”

Why does Erik ten Hag want Andre Onana?

Onana’s desire to move to Old Trafford and his understanding of Ten Hag’s vision make this move a match made in heaven.

The duo enjoyed a successful stint in the Netherlands together when the now-United boss oversaw an Ajax team, which featured their priority Onana in net.

Onana is a keen ballplayer and can often be found operating outside his marked penalty area – almost like an extra defender. And while it may seem unusual to the naked eye, his technical ability is what makes him stand out from the rest of the pickings.

His 43.2% clean sheet percentage and 76.4% save percentage per 90, via Fbref, also highlights his high-level shot-stopping capabilities.

Ahead of his second campaign at the helm, the Dutch tactician will be looking to integrate his methods more coherently in order to boost their chances of further silverware. And many believe that Onana is the missing piece of the puzzle.

Even Pep Guardiola, who is widely regarded as one of the best managers of all time, is a fan.

“With Onana, it’s difficult to make a high press properly because you cannot press that keeper. He’s exceptional with his feet. Really, really good.” the Man City boss conceded ahead of the 2022/23 Champions League final (via the Daily Mirror).