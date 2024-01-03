Highlights Antony's situation at Manchester United is similar to Jadon Sancho's, and the club is unlikely to recoup their initial investment on either player.

Manchester United could expect to sell Antony for around £50 million to a club from Saudi Arabia, though it would be much less from a club not in the Middle East.

Manchester United are eyeing up forward reinforcements in January as potential replacements for Mason Greenwood, but will have to wait until the summer for one Premier League-proven star on their shortlist.

Manchester United winger Antony is now in a ‘very similar situation’ to Jadon Sancho and transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, how much the club could expect to receive for his sale and which type of side would be willing to take a punt on him.

Since tipping up at Old Trafford from Eredivisie side Ajax for £82 million, he has certainly flattered to deceive. Having racked up just eight goals and three assists in his 65-game stint in Manchester, the fans and club alike would have expected more bang for their buck.

Arriving on Deadline Day, many United supporters were keen to see the 23-year-old in action given he had shown his brilliance in the Netherlands, boasting a much more positive return of 46 goal contributions (24G, 22A) in his 82-game Ajax career.

Antony situation now ‘very similar’ to Sancho

Still yet to register a goal or assist since the new campaign got underway, the 15-cap Brazilian, considered out-of-form, has been ‘poorer than last season’, The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker told GIVEMESPORT recently.

There are growing concerns that his situation could turn out to be not too dissimilar from that of his exiled teammate Sancho, who has recently attracted interest from former side Borussia Dortmund, per Sky Sports. The Red Devils parted ways with £73 million - £9 million less than what they paid for Antony – to see the blistering Englishman occupy one of their wide spots for years to come.

Instead, after years of pursuing the gifted winger, it’s safe to say he’s never really found his feet in the Premier League. To make matters worse, a damning report from The Athletic recently suggested that, during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign, club scouts valued the £200,000-a-week earner at just £25 million, which means they overspent by quite some margin.

Antony's Senior Career Statistics (as of 03/01/24) Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Ajax 82 24 22 7 1 Manchester United 64 8 3 12 0 São Paulo 37 4 6 4 1 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

And that would’ve been acceptable if the former São Paulo gem had taken to life in England like a duck to water and boosted Manchester United’s chances of regaining the Premier League crown - but that has been far from the case.

That said, in early December, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT that his current employers are not expected to remove Antony from their books, despite suggestions that the Red Devils were poised to use him as their pawn in a part-exchange deal with Flamengo for their 27-year-old forward, Gabriel Barbosa.

Dean Jones reveals Antony’s potential price tag

When quizzed whether Manchester United would make a huge loss if they opted to cut ties with Antony in the summer transfer market, Jones likened his situation to Sancho’s, claiming that ‘there’s no way’ the club are going to be able to re-coup anywhere near their initial outlay on either player.

The transfer insider believes that, for Antony, the 13-time Premier League champions could look to sell him for around the £50 million mark to a club from Saudi Arabia. A move elsewhere would result in receiving around £35-£40 million for his signature, though he did suggest that, thanks to his substandard spell in Greater Manchester, the next group of supporters, wherever that may be, will not be ‘particularly excited’ about his arrival. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“Well, this is the problem. It’s very similar to the Jadon Sancho situation because there's no way you're getting that money back and the way that things have been going. And so you could sell him now, but you'll be losing loads and loads of money on him. How much, realistically, would you get for Antony in the January transfer window? The only way you're going to get anything of like £50 million is if a Saudi club came in for him, nobody else is going to be paying that sort of money. And then say you’re thinking £35-£40 million. Even then, I don't think the next group of supporters will be particularly excited about signing him.”

Man Utd eye £38.5m winger as Greenwood replacement

Erik ten Hag has a problem to solve in the January transfer window – that being his winger situation. Antony is failing to find his feet, Sancho is exiled from all first team proceedings, all while Mason Greenwood, who is enjoying a positive stint in Spain with Getafe, is unlikely to return to the Old Trafford fold at the end of his season-long loan.

As such, despite Manchester United expecting to have a quiet January, finding a worthy replacement for the latter could be high on their priority list. Per the Metro, the club are keeping tabs on 22-year-old talent Johan Bakayoko after the Dutchman has registered a trio of goals and eight assists since the start of the current campaign.

Valued at £38.5 million by current club PSV Eindhoven, the ‘electric’ Belgian could provide another layer of possibility to a deplorable attack, while PSV boss Peter Bosz recently told The Athletic that Bakayoko’s switch to a top club in Europe will happen in the future, while insisting that he’s beginning to find ‘consistency’ in the Netherland’s first tier.