Manchester United have made the decision that over half the squad are serious candidates for a sale in 2025 as INEOS plan a major squad overhaul with only a handful of players considered unsellable, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils splashed the cash in the summer with over £200m of talent brought into the club, but a disastrous season so far means the club are currently sitting in the bottom half of the table with Ruben Amorim coming in to replace Erik Ten Hag last month as the new head coach.

With the January transfer window quickly approaching, the new boss is likely to want additions in order to be able to implement his style and system on the side and with finances tight at Old Trafford and Amorim already assessing the players it has now reportedly been decided that the vast majority of players could be allowed to move on.

In fact, according to Plettenberg there are only six named players who are deemed to be "unsellable" for Manchester United.

Amad Diallo has been the breakout star of the season for the club and is one of those, while academy graduate and star midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is another who is considered unavailable for transfer. Both players are in talks about renewing their contracts at Old Trafford.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana, plus summer signings Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are also part of the list while Plettenberg also revealed that "two or three other key players" are also unsellable, although they weren't named.

Star forward Marcus Rashford is someone the club would consider moving on in 2025 according to reports, with his hefty contract and disappointing performances seen as a way to create more room financially for the team to undergo a major rebuild under Amorim.

That's despite the 27-year-old forward having scored three times in his two starts under the new manager, although he has been left out of the starting line-up for the last two Premier League clashes against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, which the club lost.