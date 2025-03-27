Angel Gomes is likely to return to the Premier League this summer and Manchester United are one of the favourites to seal his signature, Ben Jacobs has told the GIVEMESPORT Market Madness podcast.

The Carrington graduate is set to leave Ligue 1 giants Lille this summer when his contract expires, having already informed the club of his decision to move on earlier in the season.

Several of Europes top clubs are interested in a deal for the England international, who has previously been described as a "phenomenal" talent and a "magician" for his midfield qualities, and Jacobs believes a return to Old Trafford could be on the cards.

Man Utd Eyeing Gomes Return

24-year-old is a free agent this summer

While appearing on the latest episode of the Market Madness podcast, Jacobs was asked where he believes Gomes' most likely destination this summer is, and he admitted that a Premier League return is most likely but Man Utd face competition for his signature.

"He's a bit like Jonathan David, who is going to be one of the most hotly-contested transfers, because they're both free transfers. And there's a lot of value to be had. "Clubs in the Premier League in particular are chasing Gomes, and my expectation is that, one, he moves to the Premier League; and two, there's a strong likelihood that either Tottenham or Manchester United win the race for his signature. "With Manchester United, it would be a return, and there's nothing that advanced - yet they've not made the player a formal offer. But we can't discount Manchester United, who would see value, and United are going to have to find value because their finances are very tight. "They're not advanced at this point, but they might be come summer."

Man Utd are likely to be in the transfer market for a new midfielder this summer with Christian Eriksen set to leave when his contract expires, while there are big question marks over the futures of Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo too.

Angel Gomes' 2024/25 Ligue 1 statistics Appearances 14 Minutes Played 736 Goals 1 Assists 1 Progressive Passes per 90 5.98 Pass Completion (%) 81.0 Key Passes per 90 1.71 Tackles Won per 90 0.73

Gomes would be a free agent which would help the club's tight financial situation, and he is someone who would provide a new profile to the midfield too.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 27/03/2025.