Manchester United will have looked at Jadon Sancho's involvement in getting Borussia Dortmund into the Champions League final with a tinge of 'what if' with the winger set to feature against Real Madrid at Wembley - though it could spark a summer move for him with Dortmund keen on a permanent deal for their former star winger.

Sancho joined Dortmund back in 2017 from Manchester City and instantly became a star in west Germany, with his 50 goals in just 137 games for the club marking him as a future star and alongside Erling Haaland, the pair formed a deadly partnership that saw them win the DFB-Pokal in 2021 and come close to breaking Bayern Munich's spell as the dominant Bundesliga side.

His performances saw United become the club to swoop for his talents, paying just over £70million to bring the winger to Old Trafford and whilst his first season was decent, a slowly collapsing relationship with Erik Ten Hag had the winger training with youth teams and being omitted from matchday squads. And now, his rebirth at Dortmund means that the German club are interested in permanently ending his Red Devils hoodoo, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Jadon Sancho: Transfer News Latest

Sancho looks unlikely to wear a Man Utd shirt ever again

The report states that United have told Sancho that he can leave the club, alongside Mason Greenwood, in the summer, despite Sancho, who earns £275k-a-week at Old Trafford, getting back to his best in recent weeks via a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund. The Englishman reached the Champions League final against all odds as the German outfit beat Paris Saint-Germain in Tuesday's semi-final, meaning they will take on Real Madrid at Wembley at the start of June aiming to clinch just their second Champions League title.

Whilst Sancho and Greenwood are both set to return to United at the end of their loan spells, the ‘plan’ is to sell both players in the summer for a huge rebuild with the Red Devils aiming for a figure between £70million and £80million for the pair, though a deal could be easier to do for Sancho.

Dortmund are keen to bring him back to the Signal Iduna Park on a permanent deal, having impressed there prior to his move to United and again in the second half of the current season. Sancho, meanwhile, is ready to end his nightmare spell at Old Trafford and return to the club where he made his name. Concrete discussions between United and Dortmund are thought to be likely to take place after the Champions League final.

Sancho could garner interest from elsewhere, but a deal to sell him straight back to Dortmund is seen as the easiest deal to complete. The report states that the duo have a strong working relationship amid Sancho’s loan move in January, and having received the majority of Sancho’s £6.5million loan fee as a result of Dortmund reaching the final, the Red Devils are happy with their financial reward.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho's best goalscoring season was his 17 Bundesliga strikes for Dortmund back in 2019/20

There is one drawback; both clubs need to work around FFP regulations and so finding a deal that suits all parties will be key to any move, whilst Sancho will have to take a pay cut from the wages he earns at Old Trafford. Any deal taking him back to Germany could even smash Dortmund’s transfer record, which is the £30million they spent on Ousmane Dembele - but their increased finances after their run to the final could help that immensely.

If Dortmund decide that a deal is too expensive to pursue, United would have to open their doors to another move; but his strong performances in the Champions League means that he could’ve opened the door for other suitors with another loan move not being ruled out.

One thing that is certain is Sancho won’t work under Ten Hag, with the report labelling their working relationship “irreconcilable”; though the Dutchman’s potential exit this summer means there is a slight possibility Sancho could stay under new management.

Jadon Sancho's Manchester United future

Sancho has been a wasted signing at Old Trafford

There appears to be little chance of a return for Sancho though with new management, you can never say never. A homegrown talent having spent his youth days at Manchester City, the London-born winger has all the tools to become a regular for United and with Antony struggling on the right-hand side under Ten Hag, you would imagine that Sancho would fare better than his Brazilian team-mate.

Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford could battle away for the left-hand side slot based on whoever is in the best form, and a new right-winger could be ideal for United - though they are thought to be looking at Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

