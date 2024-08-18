Manchester United have been tracking Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte for some time, but are now having second thoughts over pursuing a move, reports claim.

The Red Devils have been one of the most active Premier League clubs in the transfer window this summer, with a handful of significant additions. They’ve signed forward Joshua Zirkzee from Serie A side Bologna, as well as Lille centre-back Leny Yoro and Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

United have parted ways with some of their own players, including defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who joined West Ham. However, reports indicate further departures will be necessary if they’re to make any more significant additions before the transfer deadline.

United ‘Reconsider’ Ugarte Stance

They’ve had two bids rejected

One name that continues to be linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer is PSG’s Ugarte. He only joined the French club 12 months ago, but he’s already the subject of transfer interest from the Premier League.

Despite United’s reported desire to sign the 23-year-old, they’re yet to make any headway in terms of negotiations. ESPN journalist Julien Laurens, who is an expert on French football, has explained why the Red Devils’ interest has subsided in recent weeks.

He told ESPN FC:

“United have had two offers rejected already, but they were quite a while ago. In the last three weeks, it’s been a bit quieter, maybe because if you look at the game [on Friday], we had a good Casimero, much better than anything that we saw last season, for example. “Would you go and spend 65 million or 60 million on Ugarte when Casimero is in this form? You need more bodies, that’s for sure, especially in that defensive midfield role. “But spend all that money for somebody who might not be a starter in your team, that’s where I think that’s where Ugarte to United possibly is right now. I think they are pondering it because if [Kobbie] Mainoo and Casimiro can offer you a really good season, then the backup doesn’t have to be worth 65 million.”

United 'Still in Talks' for Left-Back

They could further strengthen their defence

With a right back and two centre backs already signed, left back could be another position United look to strengthen before the deadline. According to reports in Turkey, they are still in the mix for Fenerbahce’s Ferdi Kadioglu.

Outlet Takvim claims United are still in the running having reportedly tabled an offer earlier in the week. However, league rivals Brighton appear to have the upper hand, and have presented a more attractive offer for the player.

Ferdi Kadioglu 2023/24 stats for Fenerbahce in all competitions Stat: Appearances 51 Goals 3 Assists 5 Minutes played 4,324

The report goes on to say Kadioglu’s future will be decided soon, and he is keen to move to the English top flight. His current contract with Fenerbahce runs until the summer of 2026, after he initially joined the club from Dutch side NEC Nijmegen in the summer of 2018.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.