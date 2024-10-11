Manchester United's hierarchy held talks over the future of Erik ten Hag this week, and ultimately decided not to sack the Dutchman, as they couldn't reach a consensus over the decision and couldn't agree on who would succeed the maligned head coach, according to TBR Football.

United have started the new season in miserable fashion, sitting 14th in the Premier League table after accumulating just eight points from their opening seven matches. This dire form has sparked calls for Ten Hag to be given his marching orders, and it's understood that this was the major topic of discussion in Tuesday's meeting of club executives.

TBR revealed that some within the meeting felt now was the time to pull the trigger, but due to the lack of an overall agreement, Ten Hag keeps his job beyond this international break. It's said that disagreements over the potential replacement also contributed to the club opting to stick rather than twist.

Ten Hag Remains United Manager For Now

He's on thin ice

Perhaps one of the most well documented United executive meetings in history, Old Trafford seniors gathered in London on Tuesday to discuss relevant happenings at the north-west outfit, with Ten Hag's position in the dugout dominating proceedings. Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was in attendance, with the hierarchy assembling to make one of the most pivotal decisions in the club's recent history.

With United languishing five points above the relegation zone having played seven matches, the decision whether to grant Ten Hag further opportunities to reverse the club's fortunes, or to dismiss him, was certainly contentious. TBR Football have revealed that certain members of the executive committee felt the Eredivisie winner's time should be up, but due to a lack of consensus on the matter, he'll be in charge for upcoming games against Brentford and Fenerbahce.

The report suggests that these two fixtures will have a significant bearing on Ten Hag's fate, with a failure to produce results in them likely resulting in a termination of his contract. The coach hasn't been made aware of this, and continues to prepare for the encounter with Thomas Frank's team at the Theatre of Dreams in just over a week's time.

The need to finish in the Champions League places this season was reportedly stressed as pivotal in the congregation, and that Ten Hag has been told this is his primary objective for the campaign.

TBR also claim that, while the hierarchy are aware of potential successors, there was no universal agreement as to who the ideal candidate was, which also helped Ten Hag to retain his position.

Ten Hag's Record as Manchester United Manager Matches Managed 125 Wins 71 Draws 19 Losses 35 Win Percentage 56.8%

United Defender Undergoes Heart Procedure

Mazraoui could miss a few weeks of action

Ten Hag has already been dealt a potential blow ahead of the clash with Brentford, as Noussair Mazraoui has undergone a minor heart procedure. The right-back was replaced at half-time during the game against Aston Villa on Saturday, and withdrew from Morocco's squad for the upcoming international games due to injury.

It's understood that the procedure was precautionary, after Mazraoui experienced palpitations, and that he is expected to make a full recovery in the next few weeks. However, the former Bayern Munich man is a doubt for the games against Brentford and Fenerbahçe, a significant setback for Ten Hag as he's still without full-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 10/10/2024