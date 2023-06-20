Manchester United’s boardroom is currently ‘split’ over signing their striker target Goncalo Ramos, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag is looking to bring in a centre-forward to alleviate their ongoing striker woes, though the 21-year-old has split opinion of the United board.

Manchester United transfer news – Goncalo Ramos

Following their failed pursuit of Harry Kane, United’s hopes of swooping Ramos have been given a major boost, according to The Mirror.

The report states Benfica – who have a brilliant track record of developing some of the game’s brightest stars – have given super-agent Jorge Mendes the green light to sell the starlet.

Interest in his signature originally spiked following his World Cup hat-trick against Switzerland, a game in which he featured ahead of none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.

In response, Old Trafford hero Bruno Fernandes told SPORT TV, as cited by A Bola: “The best always come in handy, be it Goncalo or another player.

“I think he has all the qualities to play in the Premier League, and when I say Premier League, I also mean Manchester United.”

However, Ramos’ £100m price tag, per The Daily Mirror, could be a stumbling block in negotiations as it would majorly dent United’s potential spending in the coming months.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have, according to O Jogo, joined United in the race for the seven-cap Portugal international with Spanish reports saying back in March that Ten Hag had green-lighted a move for the Portuguese.

What has Dean Jones said about Manchester United and Goncalo Ramos?

Jones claimed the United board are ‘split’ over signing the highly rated 21-year-old.

The journalists also suggests that he could cost more than Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic and so United should be looking at the latter as the answer to their long-form problems up top.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Even Goncalo Ramos is coming out at a higher price in this market than we’re hearing about Vlahovic. So, I don’t think you should be going for Ramos ahead of Vlahovic and from the scouting reports that I’ve heard on Ramos for United, it’s been a bit split and I don’t think that they’re wholly convinced that he’s ready to go in there as United’s number nine, so we’ll have to wait and see.”

What would Ramos bring to Old Trafford?

At such a young age, the Portuguese ace would bring years of top-level football with him. However, it is his inexperience at the said level that may prevent United from snaring him this summer.

Ramos is, however, one of the hottest prospects in world football, and he was frightening for Benfica last season, netting 27 goals and providing a further 12 assists in 47 appearances for the Portuguese outfit as they stormed to a league title.

FBref statistics show he scored 0.75 goals per 90, while taking 3.87 shots and completing 79.8% of his passes.

Not only is the youngster a threat in front of goal, but he also has the creativity ability to bring others into play, which is highlighted in his impressive WhoScored average match rating of 7.28.

Whether the Olhao-born youngster could translate this form into the Premier League would be an onerous task and so United would be wise to look elsewhere in the market for a more established option.