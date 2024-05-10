Highlights The Manchester United dressing room has become miserable under Erik ten Hag, the Mirror have been told.

United are on course for their worst finish to a season since 1990.

Erik ten Hag has reportedly lost the dressing room and is expected to be sacked at the end of the season.

Manchester United are heading for their worst top-flight finish in over 30 years under Erik ten Hag, which has reportedly led to a miserable, broken dressing room at Old Trafford.

After just two wins in their last 10 Premier League matches, the most recent being a 4-0 drubbing away at Crystal Palace, United welcome league leaders Arsenal to Manchester on Sunday. It is a horrible situation for the club to be in, because they will be desperate to end the season on a high before the FA Cup final later this month, but beating the Gunners and derailing their title charge would effectively hand bitter rivals Manchester City their record fourth consecutive crown on a silver platter.

Whatever happens from now until the FA Cup final at Wembley, Man Utd's new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will get to work on a complete overhaul this summer, both on the pitch and off it, with Ten Hag expected to be axed from his position as manager after just two seasons in the hotseat.

With the club slipping down the Premier League table and the players fearing they will not win another game this season, all confidence has been lost in the Dutchman, according to the Mirror, which has left the dressing room in tatters as the end of the campaign approaches.

Man Utd Squad Are 'Miserable'

It has been a rough season for the Red Devils

A source close to Man Utd has told the Mirror that the players are "miserable" and that they fully expect Teg Hag to move on in the coming months.

United have lost 18 games this season, which came from defeats in the Champions League where they came bottom of their group below Copenhagen and Galatasaray, the League Cup which saw them crash out with a 3-0 defeat at home to Newcastle, while losing an unforgivable 13 times in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: United have lost 13 times in a league campaign for the first time since the Premier League was formed in 1992.

At one point, United looked on course for a top-six finish and Europa League football, but now, any European football whatsoever looks less and less likely with the resurgence of Newcastle and Chelsea towards the tail end of the season, who have both overtaken Ten Hag's side with two games left to play.

New Manager Search: The Names In the Frame

Ten Hag's time at the club looks up after a poor campaign

The Dutchman will hope to end the season on a high and seal a 13th FA Cup trophy for the club later this month, but even if he does so, it is likely he will not be Man Utd boss by the time the opening day of the 2024/25 season rolls around.

England manager Gareth Southgate has been tipped to take over and steady the ship at Old Trafford, which has been met with some backlash by former players and fans alike. Thomas Tuchel is a candidate considering his impending departure from Bayern Munich this summer, while former Chelsea boss Graham Potter seems another viable option.

There has been an outlandish call for Jose Mourinho to return to the dugout, while Sean Dyche's name has also been mentioned as someone United should go for according to Martin Tyler.