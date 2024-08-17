Manchester United are admirers of Chelsea defender, Ben Chilwell, and could make a move as part of last-ditch attempts to bolster their back-line ahead of the transfer window deadline, as per Attacking Football.

The west London-based club have launched an initiative to clear out surplus players for their ongoing youth project makeover. Chilwell's hefty wages and precarious injury record have resulted in him falling out of favor at Stamford Bridge, and the recently-appointed Italian, Enzo Maresca, has all but confirmed the left-back's expected departure.

And with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia dealing with injury issues once again that will see them miss the first part of the season, Manchester United are looking at potentially doing a deal for the England international.

Red Devils Explore Deal for Ben Chilwell

Ten Hag chases squad depth signings amid injury woes

As per Attacking Football, Manchester United reportedly "hold interest" in Ben Chilwell as a potential solution to address squad depth issues, particularly in the defensive department. The Englishman is a seasoned Premier League veteran with over 150 appearances in the top-flight, and his performances have earned him 21 caps for his country.

Manchester United's relentless injury crisis last season was detrimental to their progress under Erik ten Hag, and the left-back position in particular was an area of concern. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have both suffered setbacks, with the latter also having missed over 40 games for his club.

However, Chilwell's injury history has been well-documented in the past as well, with the 27-year-old having missed 35 games last season due to various issues. Despite the player's experience and proven quality in the division, his acquisition for squad depth seems nonsensical given his dismal availability record.

New manager Enzo Maresca has also confirmed that Chilwell isn't in his plans for the coming season, revealing that it would be better for him to leave and play elsewhere.

"I love the way he trains, I love the way he is but the problem is that he struggles with us a little bit to find his best position. "For some players, it's sometimes better to leave and to go somewhere to get minutes. We will see what happens, the transfer window is open and we will see what happens."

Ben Chilwell's availability statistics during his Chelsea career (2020-) Season Appearances Games Missed 2023/24 21 35 2022/23 30 20 2021/22 13 45 2020/21 42 7

Moreover, the Chelsea man is the third highest-paid player in the squad, racking up an eye-watering £200,000 a week in wages. Unless United are willing to accommodate such a fee, they will also be required to negotiate a substantial pay-cut suitable for the role he would play at the club.

Ultimately, Manchester United's desperate need to solve their injury dilemmas may incline them towards a frenzied signing like Ben Chilwell, ahead of the transfer deadline on the 30th of August. However, if the player is able to stay fit following his arrival, it could turn out to be a useful transfer.

Manuel Ugarte Remains Keen on Move to Old Trafford

Manchester United and PSG are still in talks

After four first-team incomings this summer, Ten Hag is still keen on adding a fifth, and that could be a new defensive midfielder. Casemiro's physical decline has been expected, and the club is eager to move on from the former Real Madrid man. Manuel Ugarte has been earmarked as a potential solution, with the Uruguayan believed to be "insisting a lot" on the move.

But while PSG are open to selling the 23-year-old, but may not be willing to budge on their asking price. United, on the other hand, remain skeptical of the transfer fees and could shift their attention towards alternative targets, with Sofyan Amrabat considered following his loan stint last season.

