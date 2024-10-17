Manchester United are interested in RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, who is expected to depart the Bundesliga club next summer, MailOnline journalist Sami Mokbel has revealed.

The Slovenian international was monitored by several clubs across the continent this summer, including Arsenal and Chelsea, but penned a new deal with Leipzig until June 2029.

According to Mokbel, Sesko is unlikely to be part of Leipzig’s squad beyond this season, and Man United are among the clubs keen on the promising striker.

A key factor in the 21-year-old’s decision is likely to be Champions League football – Sesko aims to continue playing in the prestigious tournament, where he has netted three goals already this season, while football analyst EBL has described him as having "frightening speed".

Man United would certainly have work to do in order to match Sesko’s demands, as Erik ten Hag’s men sit 14th in the Premier League after seven rounds of fixtures, with a mere eight points.

Man United Want Benjamin Sesko

RB Leipzig forward to depart next summer

Sesko, who put pen to paper on a fresh five-year deal with Leipzig, is reported to have a gentleman’s agreement with the German club, allowing him to depart for a tempting project in the future, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old opted to prolong his development in the Bundesliga after his promising debut season and has continued to shine under Marco Rose’s guidance this term.

In nine appearances across all competitions, the Slovenian starlet has managed nine goals and three assists, seemingly carrying his superb form from the 2023/24 season.

Sesko, who was labelled as 'unstoppable', ended the previous campaign on an impressive run, scoring in each of his last seven Bundesliga appearances, firing Leipzig up to fourth in the table.

Benjamin Sesko RB Leipzig Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Bundesliga 31 14 2 110 Champions League 8 2 0 202 DFL-Supercup 1 0 0 – DFB-Pokal 2 2 0 50

After making just 17 league starts last season, the 21-year-old has been a key player for Rose right from the start this term and is fifth in minutes played among all Leipzig players, behind Peter Gulacsi, Xavi Simons, Lois Openda, and David Raum.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-10-24.