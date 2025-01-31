Manchester United are still in the race for Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel and are considering a loan move for the young starlet, according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils are yet to make an addition to their squad in the winter window, though it is evident that they are looking to change this before the February deadline. Lecce full-back Patrick Dorgu is close to joining the club, according to reports, and would be the first signing made under Ruben Amorim’s reign as manager.

It would appear, though, that Man United are aiming for more than one addition to try and help their manager, as Amorim looks to continue improving on what has been a dreadful season for the club so far.

Red Devils like Tel

Hope to sign forward on loan

It was reported earlier this month that Mathys Tel was looking to leave Bayern Munich within the transfer window.

Tel has been cited as a “very special” player, with large amounts of potential that he could fill in the right circumstances. The 19-year-old has, however, found minutes immensely hard to come by in Vincent Kompany’s side and it is apparent that he wants a new team in order to play more football.

According to Plettenberg, the Red Devils are still pushing for a potential Tel deal, having asked to be kept informed on the situation in recent days. Man United are considering a loan deal for Tel, though they face competition from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur who would be willing to sign the forward permanently.

Both Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have struggled for form this season, with the duo being interchanged in the starting line-up for Man United. Both players joined the club for large sums of money which, combined with their young ages, suggests they will not be departing for some time.

Stats Comparison Across All Competitions Player Name Appearances Goals Assists Joshua Zirkzee 34 4 2 Rasmus Hojlund 29 7 1 Mathys Tel 14 0 1

Under INEOS’ guidance so far, Man United have targeted younger players with potential to grow into. Zirkzee and Hojlund are no different, but their struggles in front of goal hardly make it surprising that the club are aiming for reinforcements up top.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 31/01/2025)