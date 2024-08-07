Highlights Man United held positive talks for Bayern duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

The Red Devils are keen on concluding the double deal after weeks of negotiations.

De Ligt and Mazraoui have already agreed on five-year deals with United.

Manchester United have held positive conversations over a deal for Bayern Munich duo Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are keen on concluding the double deal after weeks of negotiations, as Romano suggests United still need to reach an agreement with Bayern, despite receiving the green light from the former Ajax duo.

Keen on a reunion with Erik ten Hag, both De Ligt and Mazraoui have agreed on five-year deals with Man United, including an option to extend for a further season.

After a disappointing league finish, Bayern were expected to undergo an overhaul of the first-team squad following the appointment of ex-Burnley manager Vincent Kompany.

De Ligt and Mazraoui have both been placed on the unwanted list by the Belgian tactician, who has raided the Premier League for reinforcements to his roster.

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise and Fulham’s Joao Palhinha have joined, as well as Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier, who signed on a free transfer after his contract expired in North London.

Bayern Duo Want Ten Hag Reunion

Agreed on long-term deals with Man United

Romano, speaking to GMS, suggested that De Ligt and Mazraoui ‘have been clear’ with Bayern over their summer plans – both defenders are keen on joining Manchester United and reuniting with boss Erik ten Hag:

“Now they need to reach an agreement with Bayern, but the conversation is ongoing, it’s a positive conversation, because at the end of the day, both players have been clear with Bayern. “They want to go, they want to try something different, they want to rejoin Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. So that's the mission, that's the idea.”

De Ligt, who joined Bayern in 2022 from Juventus, was tipped to become ‘the number one defender in Europe’ by Ten Hag back in 2019, after a remarkable season with the Eredivisie giants Ajax.

The Dutch centre-half was Ten Hag's captain at Ajax at the time and led the club to the Champions League semi-final, beating the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus in the process.

Matthijs de Ligt Stats (Bundesliga 2023-24) Games 22 Goals 2 Pass completion 93.9 Aerials won per 90 2.65 Challenges lost per 90 0.32

Mazraoui, meanwhile, was picked as Ajax’s Talent of the Year in the same season, after scoring four goals and assisting four more in 48 appearances across all competitions.

Both signings are highly favoured by Ten Hag, and the Bayern duo will be hoping to revitalise their careers with a move to the Premier League after struggling for minutes in the Bundesliga last season.

Amrabat ‘Waiting’ for Man United Move

Open to an Old Trafford return

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is open to returning to Manchester United this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 27-year-old is prioritising a move to Old Trafford at the moment but remains ‘open to all the proposals’, with interest from Turkey also present.

Appreciated by boss Erik ten Hag, Amrabat would welcome a reunion with the Dutchman and remains among the options for Man United, who are yet to advance in their search for a new midfielder, despite holding prolonged talks over Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-08-24.