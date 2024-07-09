Highlights Manchester United are considering strikers Ivan Toney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Both players have 12 months left on their contracts and are likely to depart their current clubs this summer.

Toney may cost around £40m, while Calvert-Lewin could be a cheaper alternative.

Manchester United have held internal talks over signing strikers Ivan Toney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to The Athletic.

Both Premier League aces have 12 months remaining on their current contracts and have reportedly indicated they will not be signing new deals with their respective sides.

Brentford, who are aiming to receive around £60m for Toney, could be tempted to strike a deal in the region of £40m for the England international.

Last season, the 28-year-old came back from an eight-month ban for breaching FA betting rules. He has now set his sights on a summer departure, with several Premier League clubs eyeing the situation, including Man United and Tottenham.

Toney, who has been described as 'world-class' by his manager, helped Brentford avoid relegation last year as the Bees finished 16th in the league under Thomas Frank, securing another season of top-flight football.

The Athletic suggests Everton’s financial situation means they are open to selling Calvert-Lewin as well, rather than risking losing him on a free transfer a year later.

The 27-year-old, reportedly valued at around £30m, could be considered as a cheaper alternative to Toney as United continue their search for a new centre-forward.

The Red Devils in Striker Search

Toney and Calvert-Lewin among options

According to The Athletic, United are considering several options in search of a backup striker for Rasmus Hojlund, including Toney and Calvert-Lewin.

“Internally, talks have taken place about Ivan Toney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who each have one year remaining on their contracts. Both have indicated they will not be signing fresh terms at their clubs and are looking to move. “Brentford are thought to want £60m for Toney, 28, but some believe they might accept a figure closer to £40m. Everton’s financial situation means they are open to selling Calvert-Lewin, 27, this summer rather than risk him leaving for free in 2025. A deal around the £30m mark is viewed as plausible. “Calvert-Lewin’s injury record is a consideration, but United figures have noted he featured in 38 games last season, playing 18 more minutes than Hojlund in the Premier League overall, and scored seven goals.”

The Red Devils could be looking to bring in a Premier League-proven goalscorer to support Hojlund in his second season at Old Trafford. Joshua Zirkzee is also a target for the Red Devils, with The Athletic confirming they are pushing to secure his signature.

The Denmark international has enjoyed a promising 12 months, scoring 16 goals in 44 appearances for United and finishing the season as the club’s top scorer.

Injuries to Anthony Martial meant Hojlund was Erik ten Hag’s only option up front for most of his debut campaign in England, as United now look to replace the Frenchman, who left on a free transfer last month.

Ivan Toney, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Rasmus Hojlund Stats (Premier League 2023-24) Ivan Toney Dominic Calvert-Lewin Rasmus Hojlund Games 17 32 30 Goals (assists) 4 (2) 7 (2) 10 (2) Shots per 90 3.17 2.94 1.58 Expected goals per 90 0.37 0.53 0.32

Sancho and Greenwood Face the Axe

Exits ‘approved by Ten Hag’

Manchester United outcasts Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood are both set for a summer departure as manager Erik ten Hag has approved their exits, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to GMS, Romano revealed that United are ‘on a mission’ to offload Sancho and Greenwood in the coming months and raise funds in a bid to strengthen other areas across the pitch.

United, who are willing to bring in five fresh signings this window, are still yet to see major outgoings in a bid to raise their initial transfer budget, reportedly as low as £50m.

