Manchester United are considering making a loan move for Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku amid the Blues pursuing Alejandro Garnacho, according to Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth.

Nkunku has endured a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge since arriving from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023 for £52 million, with a serious knee injury sustained upon his arrival at the club, which prevented him from appearing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with France. The 27-year-old was in red-hot form at the Red Bull Arena before that setback, managing 16 goals and six assists in 25 games in the 2022-23 Bundesliga campaign.

The French attacker's injury woes have taken hold throughout his stay in West London, and he's failed to earn a starting berth under Enzo Maresca this season - he has made just three Premier League starting lineups this term and instead finds himself in the Blues' UEFA Europa Conference League team, registering five goals and three assists in five outings.

Sheth: Manchester United Weigh Up Nkunku Loan Move

The Chelsea Star Has Been Linked With Bayern Munich

Maresca acknowledged Nkunku's struggles for prominence this season by confirming he and Joao Felix are behind Cole Palmer in the pecking order. This has seemingly put Manchester United on alert regarding his potential availability, although a loan deal is preferred due to the Blues' valuation.

Sheth claims United are holding talks regarding a potential move to sign Nkunku, who earns a purported £300,000 per week, on loan before the winter transfer window closes on February 3. The Frenchman is one of several attacking targets that the Red Devils are eyeing to help bolster Ruben Amorim's squad:

"Manchester United discussing whether to make LOAN move for Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku. Permanent move thought to be highly unlikely. Nkunku one of number of forwards United have looked. Interest from Chelsea in Garnacho remains."

Christopher Nkunku Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 18 (3) Goals 2 Expected Goals (xG) 3.96 Goals Per Game 0.1 Shots Per Game 0.8 Assists 1 Successful Dribbles 0.3 (38%) Ground Duels Won 0.7 (37%)

Nkunku's injury record (48 games missed for club and country since August 2023) makes a loan deal enticing because United will be wary of signing a player permanently with recent fitness problems. Mason Mount, who had a clean bill of health while at Chelsea, has been struggling with constant injuries since joining the club in a £60 million deal in the summer of 2023.

Bayern Munich are reportedly also interested in bringing Nkunku back to the Bundesliga but have learned it will take £60 million to sign the Blues forward, perhaps too expensive for the Bavarians and United, amid the latter's interest in signing the versatile attacker on loan.

Negotiations between United and Chelsea were initially over Garnacho, whose Old Trafford future is in doubt heading into the final stages of the transfer window. The Argentine attacker is being eyed by the West Londoners, who Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT 'made an approach' on Thursday and has a €70m (£60 million) price tag.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore and Transfermarkt - correct as of 25/01/2025.

Related How Much Manchester United Will Pay Antony During Real Betis Loan Antony earns £200,000-per-week at Old Trafford, and United will continue to pay a certain amount during his loan spell.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox