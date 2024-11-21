Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim could be set to add numbers to his squad in January to stop a potential slide down the Premier League table for the Red Devils - with reports claiming that a return to bidding for Everton starlet Jarrad Branthwaite could be underway in the winter window, with internal discussions already underway.

Amorim's recent arrival means that he will be hoping to curate the Red Devils squad in the way that he wishes in the coming weeks, with the club previously floundering under Erik ten Hag by sitting 13th in the Premier League rankings - and that could spark a move for Branthwaite into life, with United needing another centre-back to fit into the Portugal gaffer's system.

Manchester United Could Revisit Jarrad Branthwaite Deal

The Red Devils have continued to keep an eye on the Everton star

The report from MailSport+ states that Everton star Branthwaite continues to 'pique' the interest of United's transfer board - and more talks have been held inhouse over recent weeks about making a January move for the 'superstar' Toffees defender, in a bid to appease new manager Amorim.

Although the Portuguese boss will be operating with a 'significantly' smaller transfer budget going forward thanks to Ten Hag's spending on the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte, Branthwaite is largely admired by INEOS and United's transfer board, with Mail sources indicated that there is a degree of urgency surrounding his situation such is the increasing interest from rival teams.

Jarrad Branthwaite's Premier League statistics - Everton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 =4th Goals 3 =4th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.7 3rd Clearances Per Game 4.5 2nd Match rating 6.90 3rd

United had two bids turned down in the summer, worth £35million and £50million respectively, however their interest has not wained and talks have been held internally to weigh up their next push for the Cumbria-born star.

Despite signing young centre-back Leny Yoro and experienced man Matthijs de Ligt in the summer for a combined £94million, the Red Devils still see Branthwaite as a high-potential player that could be key to their defensive puzzle alongside Yoro in Amorim's back-three in the future, with the former Sporting boss typically using three at the back with the wider centre-backs boasting athleticism and pace.

The key issue is that United need to sell players in order to generate the necessary funds to consider buying new stars, though that has been expedited by the fact that Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof are both out of contract at the end of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite has been in superb form for Everton, playing a part in 58 games for the Toffees.

Sources have 'stressed' that United must sell to afford any move for Branthwaite, with money ideally raised from centre-back sales - meaning Harry Maguire could be key to Branthwaite's arrival, although Antony could also be shifted on after his mega-money move from Ajax just over two years ago.

Branthwaite Needs to Replicate Last Season's Form

He was arguably the best young English centre-back in the Premier League

Branthwaite has been superb for Everton since becoming a mainstay in the first-team under Sean Dyche, and despite his lack of minutes thanks to injury this season, the performances he produced in the previous campaign have certainly given him credit in the bank from any interested club when it comes to securing a move going forward.

The one-time England cap endured a strong end to last season, to the point where many were shocked that he wasn't included in Gareth Southgate's team for EURO 2024 - and if he can replicate that form under Dyche, he could prove to be a superb addition for Amorim.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-11-24.