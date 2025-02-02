Manchester United hold an interest in Aston Villa ace Leon Bailey, as reported by journalist Florian Plettenberg. The club could make a move for the winger, following the collapse in negotiations with Bayern Munich regarding Mathys Tel's transfer.

Marcus Rashford's deal to Aston Villa is ultimately set to go through, and his departure has seemed inevitable ever since his exile from the squad in December. The 27-year-old will join Unai Emery in the midlands until the end of the season, and the Villans also have the option to make the deal permanent this summer for £40 million.

As revealed by Fabrizio Romano exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the Red Devils are in the market for "one more offensive player" following Rashford's exit, and Bailey could be an option to pursue.

United Targeting Aston Villa Star Bailey as Tel Alternative

The 27-year-old may struggle for game time at Villa Park

As per Plettenberg, Manchester United have "held talks" regarding Bailey, and the Jamaican international could be an option to consider for Ruben Amorim.

Bailey, previously labelled as "exceptional", enjoyed his best season so far for Aston Villa last campaign, ending with a remarkable 27 goal contributions in total across all competitions. This term, he has managed just four in 28 outings, and his game time could be reduced amid new arrivals.

Leon Bailey's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 20 Minutes Played 1,035 Goals 1 Assists 2 Shots per 90 2.09 Key Passes per 90 1.39 Successful Take-Ons per 90 1.65

Aston Villa have already landed ex-Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen and former PSG man Marco Asensio, alongside Rashford, who are all set to compete for minutes in Emery's attack.

As such, Bailey may be allowed to leave before the transfer window's closure. Manchester United would benefit from an additional right-winger option as well, having seen Antony depart on loan to Real Betis earlier in January.

Ultimately, Amorim and his entourage are expected to miss out on Tel, and must look elsewhere to bolster their forward options.

