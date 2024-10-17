Manchester United have held talks over signing Norwegian talent Sverre Nypan as they look to fend off Premier League rivals Manchester City in the race for the 17-year-old’s signature, journalist Graeme Bailey has reported.

The Red Devils are reportedly hopeful of striking a deal with Rosenborg for the highly sought-after midfielder, whose promising performances have earned him comparisons with his compatriot Martin Odegaard.

According to Bailey, Nypan has been on United’s radar for quite a while, and further talks regarding his arrival at Old Trafford are set to accelerate in the coming weeks.

Despite his young age, Nypan has already amassed over 50 senior appearances for Rosenborg and is considered one of the top European talents in midfield.

Nypan, who turns 18 in December, has raised eyebrows with his creative prowess and technical abilities, attracting interest from some of the top clubs on the continent recently.

Man United Eye Sverre Nypan

Sent scouts to watch him in Norway

According to Bailey, United have been tracking Nypan since he was 15, but they may now face competition from fellow European clubs in the race for his signature, as the likes of Man City, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, and Marseille are also interested.

Reports in Norway have claimed that both Man United and Bayer recently sent scouts to watch Nypan in action during Rosenborg’s 1-1 draw at Lillestrom to take a closer look at the exciting midfielder.

Shortly after the news broke, Nypan himself admitted that the presence of United and Leverkusen officials did not particularly interest him, as he was focused on regaining full fitness after returning from an illness.

Nypan has been one of Rosenborg’s key players this term, netting six goals and registering six assists in 22 Eliteserien appearances. He is currently the club’s joint-second top goalscorer in the competition.

Sverre Nypan Rosenborg Stats (2024 Eliteserien) Games 22 Starts 19 Goals 6 Assists 6 Shots per 90 2.25 Minutes played 1598

Aside from Nypan, Man United are also believed to be monitoring Dinamo Zagreb starlet Martin Baturina. Reports in Croatia have claimed the 21-year-old is ‘very high’ on the Red Devils’ wishlist.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-10-24.