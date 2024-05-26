Highlights Manchester United hold talks with Frank and Pochettino in potential search of a new manager.

Ten Hag's future remains uncertain after unexpected FA Cup final victory against Manchester City.

Club's end-of-season review next week is set to determine the manager's fate.

Manchester United, in their potential search for a new manager, have held discussions with the representatives of both Thomas Frank and Mauricio Pochettino, according to The Telegraph, despite Erik ten Hag guiding the club to an unforeseen FA Cup final victory against arch-rivals Manchester City.

Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo cemented Saturday’s Wembley fixture as one of their best in recent memory and whether it has eased the heat on Ten Hag’s shoulders remains to be seen with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co set to discuss the campaign - and the Dutchman’s future - in an end-of-season review next week.

The 54-year-old’s fate will not only be determined, but it will also give the club’s hierarchy a clearer view on which players are to be kept and offloaded once July hits. The fact they recorded their lowest-ever finish of the Premier League era does not bode well for Ten Hag, though adding another piece of silverware to the club's cabinet will perhaps give him some wiggle room.

For minority stakeholder Ratcliffe and his INEOS team, this summer will be an all-important one. In their first opportunity to get their feet on the ground and make tangible change, they will ensure to be measured - yet cut-throat - in their decision-making, which could potentially smell trouble for the former Ajax man.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag boasts a points per match rate of 1.92 across his 114-game Manchester United tenure.

Man Utd Talks Held With Pochettino and Frank

After a disappointing season, the Red Devils salvaged what was left with a 2-1 victory against the 2023/24 Premier League winners, crowning themselves as this season's FA Cup winners, but that may not be enough for Ten Hag to continue what has been a topsy-turvy stewardship of the 20-time domestic champions.

On the list of potential replacements, according to The Telegraph, are Brentford’s Frank and former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur man Pochettino, with recent discussions with both men having come to the fore. According to the report, Old Trafford brass also held talks with newly-promoted boss Kieran McKenna, who enjoyed the early embers of his managerial career in Stretford, last week.

Frank, while on a shoestring budget, has performed spectacularly well in west London since joining Brentford six years ago, overseeing a well-earned promotion from the Championship. Since then, the Bees have shown glimpses of promise but are yet to give European qualification - of any sort - a real shot.

Having left Chelsea by mutual consent recently, Pochettino is ready for a new chapter in his fabled career and Ratcliffe could be looking to pounce on his attainability. Argentina-born Pochettino had previously been in the running for the role at Old Trafford - most notably when Ten Hag was appointed in the summer of 2022.

Manchester United's 2023/24 Season

Indeed, it's been tumultuous but, once again, Manchester United have managed to reach the campaign's conclusion with another trophy under their belt. Entering the Wembley encounter as the serial underdogs, Ten Hag's game plan worked to perfection as Pep Guardiola and Co were reduced to sour grapes.

But what preceded the momentous occasion is exactly why the club have such an important decision to make over the future of Ten Hag. The Dutchman led the club to outside the European spots and crashed out of the Champions League at the earliest possible stage - with their result against Copenhagen among the worst of the Ten Hag era.

A long line of injuries, mainly to those of a defensive persuasion, meant that his hand was often forced to make unorthodox decisions. With key figures, such as Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw, unavailable for large parts of 2023/24, Ten Hag was instantly at a disadvantage - but he still managed to bow out with an FA Cup to his name.