Manchester United could "hold the upper hand" over other European clubs in the race to sign Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The striker has been linked to several sides but has expressed his desire to play in the Premier League one day.

Man United transfer news — Victor Osimhen

Sheth recently informed GIVEMESPORT that United are definitely interested in signing Osimhen this summer.

They're likely to face competition for his signature, though, with Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg claiming that Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also in for the 24-year-old.

However, according to Plettenberg, his potential transfer fee of €100m (around £88m) could be a problem for Bayern Munich.

Osimhen has been in incredible form for Napoli this season, scoring 21 goals in 24 league appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Victor Osimhen and Man United?

Against the likes of PSG and Bayern, Sheth thinks United could have an advantage in the battle for Osimhen's services.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "It should be noted that Victor Osimhen, earlier on this season, has already said that one of his dreams is to play in the Premier League and he's working hard to try and achieve that dream.

"If that is to be believed, then Man United might hold the upper hand over another European club in trying to sign someone like Victor Osimhen."

Can Man United win the race for Victor Osimhen?

They have a good chance. The Red Devils are on the right track under Erik ten Hag, currently sitting inside the top four, and Osimhen wants to test himself in the Premier League.

"I think playing in one of the top five leagues in the world is an amazing feeling for me," the Nigeria international told reporters (via Sky Sports) last month. "A lot of people worldwide consider the Premier League as the best and the strongest league, but now I'm in one of the best leagues in the world, which is the Italian Serie A.

"I'm working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League some day but, like I said, it's a process and I just want to keep on this momentum and continue to do well."

Chelsea's interest in Osimhen could complicate things for United, but given where they are this season, the Old Trafford outfit could also have an advantage over the west London club.