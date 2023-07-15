Manchester United want to start their clear-out by the end of next week, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Fred, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Elanga are three players who could all leave Old Trafford this summer, but Jones says the Red Devils have encountered a problem with the Netherlands international.

Man United transfer news — Fred, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Elanga

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has informed GIVEMESPORT that United are prepared to sell Fred if their valuation of over £20m is met.

According to Jones, Van de Beek is attracting interest from all over Europe, so the midfielder is another footballer who may be on his way out of the Manchester club.

As for Elanga, a report from The Athletic claims that Everton and Nottingham Forest could be about to go head-to-head for the winger's signature.

United paid £47m for Fred and an initial £35m for Van de Beek (via BBC Sport), while Elanga cost them nothing after coming through their academy.

What has Dean Jones said about Fred, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Elanga?

Jones says all three players could be set for exits this summer, though United are finding it hard to find a buyer for Van de Beek, meaning that the 26-year-old may have to leave the club on loan.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "By the end of next week, United are hopeful that the summer clearance sale will be well underway and that they can start building up the transfer kitty. Elanga and Fred are prime movers at this point and Van de Beek will also go — but at the moment, that might be a loan because firm offers aren’t there yet.

"We’ll have to see on [Scott] McTominay because United can’t really let him go at the same time as Fred, as they need to make absolutely sure they aren’t left short of numbers for the start of the season. These sales aren’t going to bring in major funds, but they are going to help get the players they actually need — especially that centre-forward, which was supposed to be the priority. It’s a big week for the club with [Andre] Onana also completing his transfer from Inter Milan."

Latest Transfer News: Who Could Stay And Who Could Go This Transfer Window

Will Man United bring in replacements?

For Van de Beek and Elanga, probably not, as they barely played under Erik ten Hag last season. With Fred, though, it is a different story.

As per Transfermarkt, the Brazilian made over 50 appearances in all competitions. United have, of course, recruited Mason Mount from Chelsea, but he is not the same profile of midfielder.

Someone such as Sofyan Amrabat would be more like-for-like and the reliable Fabrizio Romano suggested earlier this month that United could make a move for the Fiorentina star later in the transfer window.

Whatever the case, it looks like Fred's United career could be coming to an end, while Van de Beek and Elanga do not seem to be in Ten Hag's plans either.