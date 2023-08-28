It has been 12 years since Manchester United famously dismantled Arsenal 8-2 at Old Trafford, and looking back at the Red Devils' starting XI makes the feat look even more impressive. Sir Alex Ferguson got the better of Arsene Wenger in possibly the greatest rivalry between managers in the Premier League era with this being the biggest scoreline in either side's favour over many battles.

It comes as a shock due to the fact that the United lineup on the day did not feature as many star names as was usually the case through Ferguson's 20+ years in the dugout.

The whole was greatest than the sum of it's parts on the day as the Gunners were unable to lay a glove on the side that went on to only lose the title on goal difference to their 'noisy neighbours', Manchester City.

Admittedly, Arsenal had lost two key men in the summer transfer window with Cesc Fabregas and Samir Nasri joining Barcelona and Manchester City respectively, but that would come as no excuse for the North London side. We have taken a look at the Manchester United starting XI that day, and where they are now.

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

This game occurred very early in his United career that went on to last 12 years. De Gea's first campaign with the club was far from convincing especially when trying to fill the massive hole in the team left by Edwin Van Der Sar. The Spaniard was beaten on two occasions in this historic game with Robin van Persie and Theo Walcott finding the back of the net.

De Gea has only recently left the club after making more than 400 Premier League appearances and keeping 147 clean sheets through his time at Old Trafford. Upon the expiry of his contract in the summer of 2023, the Spain international has still not found a new club and remains a free agent.

Right-Back: Chris Smalling

The English youngster was playing in an unfamiliar full-back role at his relatively new club, as he helped them run riot on the day alongside another young defender, and two more experienced players at the time. Smalling was seen as the successor to Rio Ferdinand - who was on the bench for this game - in the long-term.

This expectation never panned out for the former Fulham youth prospect. Struggling for form throughout the majority of his time at United, particularly after Ferguson's retirement, saw the centre-back move on to Roma in Italy initially on loan in 2019, before making the move permanent the following year. He is still plying his trade in Serie A to this day.

Centre-Back: Phil Jones

Jones was a £16.5 million signing from Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2011, and was trusted very early into his Old Trafford tenure to feature in such a high profile fixture. Ferguson had high hopes for the man that had played both as a central defender and a defensive midfielder in his young career.

As with Smalling, he was expected to go on to have a very long and successful career with the club. While his stay with United did last 12 years, it was not exactly as successful as was hoped. Injuries and poor performances hindered his time in Manchester, with his stint at the club coming to an end in 2023 upon the expiry of his contract.

Centre-Back: Jonny Evans

The Northern Irish centre-back was very highly rated by the Scottish manager, so much so that he began to get game time over Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic at various points. Incredibly, Evans has returned to the club in the past few weeks on a short-term deal in case injuries occur within the squad.

Like with several other players, he began to struggle when the iconic manager retired from the game, and he was later sold by Louis Van Gaal to West Brom in 2015, with fans questioning the decision. He went on to play for Leicester in a side that was competing for Champions League spots and even won an FA Cup.

Left-Back: Patrice Evra

The most senior member of the back line was the French left-back, Evra. He is also the first man to appear in this XI that is now retired from the game entirely after hanging up his boots in 2018, following a spell at West Ham coming to a close. Evra spent eight years at Old Trafford and is widely regarded as one of the best in his position throughout the Premier League era.

Always working up and down the line, the Frenchman was tireless in his play for the Red Devils, and the match with Arsenal was no different. To this day, he is the main contender to Denis Irwin as the best left-back the club has had in the Premier League. Evra still pops up on different channels as a pundit to this day.

Right-Midfield: Nani

We have found the first man in this XI to find the back of the net on the day as the Portuguese winger played from the right-hand side rather than his more familiar left-wing role. He was a skillful dribbler, with a keen eye for getting a shot off. 12 years later, and Nani has still not retired despite being 37 years old before the end of the year.

He is now onto his ninth club since leaving Old Trafford back in 2014, with Adana Demirspor in Turkey being his latest side, after joining in the summer of 2023. Many may have thought Nani had hung up his boots with his recent appearance in Soccer Aid, however this is not the case.

Centre-Midfield: Tom Cleverley

The Englishman was always a reliable player in the top flight, being used mainly as a back-up option to the likes of Michael Carrick and Paul Scholes while at United. He could play centrally, as well as in wide areas as shown in a successful loan spell with Wigan the season prior.

Being trusted in the middle of the park to play against Arsenal was a strong indicator of Ferguson's trust in the 22-year-old at the time. Cleverley struggled to gain a regular first team place in the first-team before moving to Aston Villa on loan and then Everton permanently. A six-year spell with Watford turned out to be his last in the game with his retirement announced earlier this year.

Centre-Midfield: Park Ji-Sung

Perhaps the most reliable and understated member of Ferguson's entire era at the club, the South Korean played in any position he was asked to, and always gave it 100%. It was not only his never-ending work rate that made fans fall in love with Park as he was also a very gifted player technically. His ability to pop up with important goals was a rare attribute for a player of his ilk, although his 70th minute strike in this encounter was the sixth of eight goals.

This turned out to be his last season with the Red Devils, as he was allowed to move on to QPR, where he spent two years before returning to PSV Eindhoven to end his career in a loan spell. Now 42 years old, Park has done a mix of coaching and commentary in his post-retirement years.

Left-Midfield: Ashley Young

The former Aston Villa star bagged himself two goals against the Gunners on the day, as he started his United career in fine form. Young went on to captain the club briefly in 2019, before moving to Inter Milan, and bringing an end to his nine-year stay at the club.

His first goal on the day was a beauty as the winger cut inside onto his right foot and curled a peach of a shot into the top corner past the despairing goalkeeper. His latter years have been spent as a full-back, capable of playing on either the left or the right. He has signed for Everton after calling time on his second spell at Villa Park.

Striker: Danny Welbeck

Welbeck opened the scoring in the 8-2 victory, setting his team up to run riot. He actually went on to sign for Arsenal a few years after this game in 2014. His time at the Emirates was plagued by injury, but did not stop him coming back to haunt his old club on a couple of occasions.

Since leaving Arsenal in 2019, after five years with the Gunners, Welbeck spent a year with Watford before moving to his current club, Brighton, in 2020. The Seagulls are flying after sealing European football for the new campaign and Welbeck is still a strong forward option for Roberto de Zerbi.

The main man at Old Trafford at the time of this win, Rooney ran Arsenal ragged while netting a hat-trick in the process. This included two impressive free-kicks that were just out of reach for the opposing goalkeeper. One further goal from the penalty spot sealed the treble on the day for the club's all-time top goalscorer.

As he reached his 30s, Rooney began to rack up injuries and lost some of the previous form he had displayed. A return to Everton back in 2017 saw him play a midfield role due to his lack of pace coupled with his strong technical ability. The United legend ended his career as a player-manager for Derby County, where he then took the reins as a manager. Rooney currently coaches DC United in the MLS.