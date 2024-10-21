Manchester United have earmarked Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies as their ‘dream’ signing for 2025, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed.

The Red Devils are aiming to resolve their left-back issues by securing one of the most sought-after players on the market in Davies, who is approaching the final 12 months of his contract with Bayern Munich.

According to Plettenberg, Real Madrid remain a serious contender for Davies, who has no shortage of suitors after regaining his starting spot under new Bayern boss Vincent Kompany.

However, discussions regarding a new deal in Bavaria have yet to begin, despite Bayern Munich being ‘open’ to an extension beyond the summer of 2025.

Davies, who was hailed as 'world-class', is one of three Bayern stars linked with a potential move to Old Trafford in recent weeks, with Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka also reportedly on United’s radar ahead of their contract expiries in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Man United Chase Alphonso Davies

Still regarded as a ‘dream transfer’

According to Plettenberg, Davies remains Man United’s dream signing for 2025, particularly as he continues to show improving form under Kompany in recent weeks:

United, who have started yet another season without a fit left-back, have been forced to experiment on the left side of Erik ten Hag’s defence, deploying players like Diogo Dalot and, more recently, Lisandro Martinez to cover the area of concern.

Both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have yet to feature this season, and their ongoing injury issues could prompt United to pursue a new left-back in 2025.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils can lure the 'unstoppable' Davies away from Real Madrid’s interest, as the Canadian international reportedly favours a move to the Spanish capital ahead of his contract expiry.

United’s efforts proved to be successful in the summer transfer window, when they captured promising French centre-back Leny Yoro from Lille, despite the 18-year-old being heavily linked with a move to join the Champions League winners.

Alphonso Davies Bayern Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 6 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Pass accuracy % 89.8 Tackles per 90 1.70 Clearances per 90 1.13 Minutes played 477

Red Devils Eye ‘Kante-Esque’ Midfielder

Tottenham and Liverpool also interested

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Crystal Palace are all monitoring Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Premier League quartet are tracking the versatile Danish player, who impressed last season in Serie A with 37 appearances for Genoa, contributing to seven goals.

According to GMS sources, there is a strong possibility Frendrup will leave Genoa next year, as several clubs are now prepared to make a move for him, including Man United.

With the futures of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen uncertain, United may be forced to enter the market for midfield reinforcements next summer, and Frendrup could be the ideal addition to strengthen Erik ten Hag’s squad in this crucial area.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-10-24.