Highlights Manchester United eyes Atalanta's Ederson for €60m, in constant talks. Liverpool also interested.

New Man Utd signings aim to boost team with quartet of stars, including Zirkzee and Yoro.

Frenkie De Jong eyed as alternative amidst efforts to land Dutchman despite high wages.

Manchester United are searching to sign a new midfielder before the summer transfer window closes for business and, according to AS, the Red Devils - alongside Aston Villa - are in ‘constant conversation’ with Brazil and Atalanta ace Ederson.

Finishing an otherwise dismal 2023/24 campaign with an FA Cup win against their local rivals saw Erik ten Hag keep his job in the dugout and, with the expertise of his new-look team, the ex-Ajax custodian has signed a quartet of new stars this summer.

Striker Joshua Zirkzee, right-back Noussair Mazraoui and central defender duo Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt have all arrived through the doors of Old Trafford as the club – under new minority ownership – look to climb up the table.

Man Utd Eye Move for Atalanta Ace Ederson

Employers value him at €60m, they don’t want to sell

Ederson, on the back of his side’s Europa League-winning campaign in 2023/24, has caught the eye of many top European clubs this summer, including Liverpool, ahead of a potentially career-defining move.

The twice-capped Brazil international, 25, is also of concrete interest to Manchester United, with AS reporting that the 13-time Premier League champions are in ‘constant conversation’ with all relevant parties over a switch.

Recently, GIVEMESPORT sources also revealed that the Red Devils’ attentions had turned to the Atalanta midfielder following their collapsed move for Paris Saint-Germain outcast Manuel Ugarte.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ederson played the most Serie A minutes (2,875) of all Atalanta players last season.

Aston Villa, ahead of their Champions League venture, are also keen admirers of the former Corinthians star and, especially on the back of Douglas Luiz’s exit this summer, are keen to add more bodies to the centre of the park.

Per the report, Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini is, understandably, reluctant to let the midfielder out of his grasp this summer and, as a result, has slapped a price tag of £51.09 million (€60m) on his head. His performances last season have seen him described as "formidable" and "extraordinary" too, adding to his reputation.

It’s no surprise that he has piqued the interest of plenty of clubs across Europe, however, given that he was a revelation for Gasperini in the centre of the park last term, netting seven strikes and notching the solitary assists in 53 games.

Ederson vs Casemiro - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Ederson Casemiro Minutes 2,875 1,987 Goals 6 1 Assists 1 2 Pass success rate (%) 84.4 82.6 Tackles per game 2.3 3.3 Interceptions per game 1.1 0.7 Overall rating 6.92 6.97

Frenkie De Jong Eyed as Alternative Option

Man Utd will ‘spare no effort’ in pursuit of the Dutchman

Manchester United’s interest in Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong is no secret, having previously tried to sign the Dutchman in Ten Hag’s first summer in England. Their pursuit was to no avail, but reports have suggested that club chiefs are still keeping tabs on his situation.

According to SPORT, the Greater Manchester club will ‘spare no effort’ in their attempts to sign the former Ajax man, who played 59 times under Ten Hag’s watch in the Netherlands, in the final weeks of the trading period.

His asking price is thought to not be a problem for the potential suitors, but what could be a stumbling block in the race for his signature is his weekly wages. De Jong, 27, is the highest-earning asset in Spain’s top tier with him pocketing £618,000-per-week.

All statistics per WhoScored