Manchester United are in contact with the representatives of Leny Yoro as they wait to see whether Real Madrid can get a deal over the line, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are in need of defensive reinforcement this summer following the departure of Raphael Varane and the ongoing fitness concerns over Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez. Victor Lindelof also faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag will need to improve United’s league form next season following an eighth-placed finish last term. Despite an FA Cup triumph in May, it was still a disappointing campaign for the 20-time league winners.

Yoro’s future could be decided sooner rather than later with Fabrizio Romano describing the saga as one to watch in the coming days. Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, the journalist reiterated that Real Madrid are in the driving seat, but other clubs are keeping a watchful eye on developments.

United, along with Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, are keen to sign the 18-year-old central defender who is believed to be a generational talent with Yoro currently their fifth target as INEOS are also trying to land Matthijs de Ligt, Jarrad Branthwaite, Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte, as per the Daily Mail.

The Red Devils remain in close contact with the player’s representatives in the event Real Madrid fail to agree a fee with Ligue 1 side Lille - Spanish reports suggest that the French club want €40m (£34m).

Romano said:

“Yoro will be an important topic for the next few days. We know there are still three clubs waiting to see what happens with Real Madrid. The three clubs are Manchester United, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain. “All of them are in contact with people close to the player, waiting to see if Real Madrid can strike a deal with Lille for Yoro. What is important to mention is Real Madrid are talking to Lille, so there is direct contact. They will make a decision about the bid and the plan they have for negotiations.”

‘Positive Talks’ Over De Ligt

United have other options

As Madrid lead the race for Yoro, one player thay may be more achievable for United is Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt. The Red Devils have been heavily linked with the 24-year-old in recent weeks and he previously played under United boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

According to Sky Sports, talks are positive between United and Bayern over a fee and payment structure for the Dutch international. It has been suggested that Bayern want £42.5m plus add-ons for De Ligt this summer.

Matthijs de Ligt 2023/24 stats for Bayern Munich in all competitions Stat: Appearances 30 Goals 2 Assists 1 Minutes played 1,924

De Ligt rose through the ranks in the Ajax academy and was promoted to the first team in 2017. He eventually joined Juventus in 2019, where he spent three years of his career before he signed for Bayern in 2022.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.