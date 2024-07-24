Highlights Manchester United's pursuit of Manuel Ugarte is dragging on despite agreeing personal terms.

The club are undergoing a summer rebuild, with Ugarte still a top target.

Signing Ugarte is crucial for midfield depth alongside Casemiro as Kobbie Mainoo and Scott McTominay offer backup.

Manchester United's pursuit of Manuel Ugarte is set to drag on as the Uruguayan remains at Paris Saint-Germain for the time being - and Fabrizio Romano has stated that whilst a deal doesn't look to be any closer for the midfielder, the clubs remain in 'constant dialogue' following on from Ugarte agreeing personal terms with the Red Devils.

United are in the process of a huge rebuild this summer as they undergo mass change under new owners INEOS, and having already signed young talents Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro in the transfer window so far, attentions are now turning to other incomings - with Ugarte being on their wishlist. But a deal has not progressed so far, and whilst the former Chelsea target remains one of their top targets, a move is likely to 'take some days' after a £52million deal for Yoro was pushed through by sporting director Dan Ashworth, Romano says.

Romano: United in "Ongoing Dialogue" Over Ugarte

The midfielder is clearly of interest to the Red Devils

Speaking to his Playback channel, Romano stated that whilst United had not made a breakthrough in talks with PSG for Ugarte's signature, the Parisien club were still in direct negotiations with the Red Devils in a bid to get rid of their midfielder, who was dubbed 'important' after a performance for Uruguay - and that with talks continuing between the two clubs since June, it will still take time to decide after buying Yoro for huge money. He said:

"And for Ugarte, they remain in conversations with Paris Saint-Germain, while they have an agreement with the player. I’m hearing there are contacts ongoing between Man United and PSG since June, not official bids accepted or rejected - it’s a constant dialogue between the clubs. "Ugarte remains on Man United’s list and he said yes last week, so now it depends on Manchester United. But as I previously said, it was always going to take some days to decide after they spent big money on Leny Yoro."

United Are in Need of a Defensive Midfielder

The Red Devils only have Casemiro capable of holding the fort

With United reportedly turning down the chance to land Sofyan Amrabat on a permanent deal after his loan move with a buy option from Fiorentina expired, there is an evident need for another midfielder with Casemiro being the only defensive-minded star who can play in the Red Devils' midfield three.

Manuel Ugarte's Ligue 1 statistics - Paris Saint-Germain squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 =9th Assists 2 =11th Interceptions Per Game 1.6 1st Tackles Per Game 3.9 1st Dribbles Stopped Per Game 1.8 2nd Match rating 7.15 4th

Kobbie Mainoo, whilst deep-lying, is not known for his tackling, instead dictating the tempo for the attack to work with due to his high footballing IQ and passing range shining through in his breakout season. Scott McTominay is another who, whilst seen as a defensive midfielder in spells, is more proficient as a shadow striker with a knack of scoring goals in the final third with his late runs.

The duo represent decent backup options when it comes to holding the fort, but Casemiro does need help in that department if he doesn't vacate Old Trafford in the summer and Ugarte would be the perfect replacement in both the short and long-term for the Brazilian.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ugarte played 37 games for Paris Saint-Germain last season, scoring three goals.

Casemiro, if kept, could provide Ugarte with ideal knowhow in his role whilst Ugarte would be more than adept physically if he was to join Erik ten Hag's squad and Red Devils chiefs will know that United are in need of someone in that area.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-07-24.