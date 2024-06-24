Highlights Man United are still in the early stages of pursuing Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee.

The Red Devils are keen to bring in another forward alongside Rasmus Hojlund.

Wolves captain Max Kilman is being eyed at centre-back.

Manchester United are still in the early stages of their pursuit of Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have learned details of Zirkzee’s release clause in recent weeks but are reportedly yet to communicate with Bologna over a possible deal.

Romano suggests Zirkzee has already agreed personal terms with Milan as he would be ‘happy’ to join the Rossoneri this summer, but commission fees for his agent, Kia Joorabchian, are still yet to be confirmed by the Italian club.

Zirkzee, who impressed in his second season with Bologna, has earned plaudits after helping the club qualify for the Champions League and finish fifth in Serie A.

A key man in Thiago Motta’s plans, the Netherlands international contributed 16 goals in 34 league appearances, winning the Serie A Young Player of the Year award.

After a stellar campaign, Zirkzee was called up by manager Ronald Koeman for Euro 2024 but is yet to make an appearance for Oranje this summer.

Man United Informed on Joshua Zirkzee

He has a release clause of £34m

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, suggests that Man United are yet to present a bid for Zirkzee this summer:

“For Zirkzee, they took information in recent weeks, informed on release clause, the value of the clause, every single detail. “But at the moment, Manchester United have still not communicated with Bologna, have still not informed Bologna of their will to trigger the release clause so despite the reports we had in recent days, we still have to wait and see when and how Manchester United will move on the Joshua Zirkzee story. “At the moment, they are still not in the process of completing this signing, they are still in early stages.”

In a central striker search this summer, Man United are considering multiple options to provide backup for Rasmus Hojlund next season.

After missing out on Benjamin Sesko, the Red Devils are now linked with Zirkzee and Lille striker Jonathan David, who is also targeted by Chelsea.

Both strikers are thought to be cheaper options than Sesko was – Zirkzee has a release clause of £34m while David is reportedly available for £25m this summer.

Joshua Zirkzee Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Serie A 34 11 5 253 Italy Cup 3 1 2 168

Man United Eye Max Kilman

Discussed since April

Manchester United are eyeing a centre-back signing this summer and have set their sights on Wolves captain Max Kilman, who has been discussed internally since April, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Speaking to GMS, Jacobs suggested Kilman could be available for around £45m this summer as West Ham are also in the race – their manager Julen Lopetegui is reportedly keen to reunite.

Kilman, who has demonstrated impressive consistency in recent seasons, played every minute of every Premier League game for Wolves last campaign.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-06-24.