Manchester United are still "in the picture" to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs are reluctant to sell their talisman, while Real Madrid are also thought to be keen on him, but Jones says the Red Devils won't give up because the 29-year-old could completely change the landscape at Old Trafford.

Man United transfer news — Harry Kane

According to the MailOnline, Real Madrid are set to make a £100m bid for Kane but fear they could lose out to United because of the player's preference to remain in England.

However, both European giants may end up missing out on the Tottenham star this year.

Another report from the MailOnline claims that the north London club have already told United that Kane is not for sale.

With the Englishman's contract up in 2024, though, it'll be interesting to see if Daniel Levy maintains that stance. This could be his last chance to sell him.

What has Dean Jones said about Harry Kane and Man United?

Despite a deal for Kane looking extremely difficult, Jones says United aren't going to call it quits.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "If you're a Tottenham fan, there'll be some concern over this. You've got to realise that Man United are still going to be in this picture. United are still going to want to know what it would take for them to sign Harry Kane because he could completely change the landscape."

Should Man United move on to other targets?

For now, no. The transfer window hasn't even opened yet; it'd be a bit strange to give up so soon.

While Tottenham's plan is to hold on to Kane, again, with his contract running down, it's still worth putting in a bid and seeing if Levy really is prepared to risk losing his most prized asset on a free transfer next year.

Simply put, United have nothing to lose and everything to gain. The England captain is a world-class centre-forward.

He scored 30 goals in the Premier League this season in a poor Tottenham side, as per Transfermarkt. If the Red Devils want to close the gap with their rivals Manchester City, that's the kind of firepower they need to add to their squad.

That's easier said that done, though. With Tottenham playing hardball and Real Madrid also interested in Kane, it's going to be difficult for United to land him this summer.