Manchester United and Getafe are in talks over Mason Greenwood remaining at the club on loan for another season, according to reports. Greenwood joined the LaLiga outfit at the beginning of the campaign after United shelved plans to reintegrate the forward at Old Trafford amid a strong backlash from the public as well as club employees.

Greenwood has had a productive campaign on the pitch in Spain, scoring 10 goals and registering six assists in 32 appearances, and The Athletic reports that Getafe are keen to keep him next season. The Spanish club are unlikely to be able to finance a permanent transfer given Greenwood's market value, so another loan deal is the most likely option if they are to keep hold of the United forward.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mason Greenwood is one of only two English players currently playing in LaLiga. The other is Jude Bellingham.

Greenwood's Contract Situation at United

Red Devils have power to keep Greenwood until 2026

It's reported that Getafe think that Greenwood, however, may be interested in moving to a club that can offer Champions League football. Greenwood appeared 10 times in the competition across three seasons during his time at United.

United are said to favour selling Greenwood permanently over negotiating another loan deal, while the option of attempting to reintegrate him at Old Trafford again has not been ruled out. Greenwood is contracted to United for another fourteen months, but the Red Devils have the power to trigger a one-year extension to that deal to keep him tied to the club until 2026.

United Yet to Rule Out Keeping Greenwood

Ratcliffe vowed to make fresh decision on forward

After United backtracked on their decision to bring Greenwood back into the fray in August 2023, it seemed as though there was no possibility that he would ever play for them again. While the chances of that happening are still slim, United's football structure has changed since that U-turn and new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said that Greenwood's situation would be revisited at the end of the season.

“He’s a Manchester United footballer so we are in charge of football,” Ratcliffe said of Greenwood in February. “So the answer is yes, we have to make decisions. It’s quite clear we have to make a decision. There is no decision that’s been made. He’s on loan obviously but he’s not the only one. We’ve got one or two footballers that we have to deal with and we have to make a decision on so we will do that.

“The process will be: understand the facts, not the hype and then try and come to a fair decision on the basis of values which is basically is he a good guy or not, and answer could he play sincerely for Manchester United well and would we be comfortable with it and would the fans be comfortable with it.”