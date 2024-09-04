Galatasaray are in talks to sign Manchester United midfielder Casemiro on a season-long loan, journalist Ali Naci Kucuk has reported.

The 32-year-old appears to be among the targets for the Super Lig giants, who are looking to bolster their midfield with a new arrival before the Turkish transfer window closes on September 13.

Juventus ace Weston McKennie, who was previously linked with a move to the Premier League, also seems to be on the list as Galatasaray continue their efforts to welcome another star after Victor Osimhen joined from Napoli last week.

Casemiro could now be given a way out of Old Trafford, shortly after the Brazilian endured an afternoon to forget in Man United’s 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

The 32-year-old lost possession twice in the first half, gifting two goals to Luis Diaz, and was soon replaced by Man United’s academy product Toby Collyer.

Casemiro has started all four of the Red Devils’ games so far this season, but could lose his place in the first XI after the international break, following Manuel Ugarte’s arrival from PSG.

Galatasaray Eye Casemiro Loan

Among options for the Turkish giants

According to Kucuk, Casemiro is among the players Galatasaray have contacted in their search for a new starting midfielder, with McKennie of Juventus also among the options.

Man United have struggled to offload the Brazilian, who has been described as 'magnificent', throughout the summer, despite him showing evident signs of decline last season.

Clubs in the Saudi Pro League were rumoured to have an interest in the 32-year-old, who remains the highest earner at the club, with a £350,000 weekly wage, per Capology.

However, Casemiro’s exit in September would leave Man United short of options in defensive midfield – with the transfer window closed, the Red Devils would not be able to bring in a replacement for the former Real Madrid ace.

Casemiro Man United Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 3 Errors per 90 0.4 Interceptions per 90 0.4 Blocks per 90 2.8 Tackles per 90 4 Pass completion % 77.7 Minutes played 225

The Brazilian international, who still has two years left on his current deal, has made 87 appearances across all competitions for United since arriving in 2022, scoring 12 goals and registering nine assists.

The 32-year-old will spend the international break at Carrington after not receiving a call-up to the Brazil national team to face Ecuador and Colombia in their World Cup qualifiers.

Man Utd ‘Disagreed’ Over Amrabat’s Return

In the summer transfer window

Manchester United internally disagreed over Sofyan Amrabat’s return last summer as Erik ten Hag wanted a reunion with the Moroccan ace, journalist Andy Mitten has revealed.

Speaking on the Talk of the Devils podcast, Mitten claimed that the holding midfielder’s Old Trafford return fell through after an internal discussion.

Last week, Amrabat finally put an end to speculation over his future at Fiorentina and departed on another season-long loan to Fenerbahçe, who will face Man United in the Europa League next month.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-09-24.