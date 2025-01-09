Manchester United are in talks with Napoli over a potential swap deal involving Marcus Rashford and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to L'Equipe.

Rashford looks to be headed for the Old Trafford exit door after missing his side's last six games across competitions. Ruben Amorim dropped the 27-year-old from his matchday squad for a 2-1 win over Manchester City (December 15).

The England international reacted by suggesting he was seeking a 'new challenge'. The United forward has since been linked with a move abroad, particularly to Serie A.

Fabrizio Romano revealed in his latest GIVEMESPORT column that AC Milan have taken initial steps to try and sign the player. His brother, who acts as his agent, has met the Rossoneri to discuss a potential move.

However, Napoli are also in the picture as they consider the sale of Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian winger is heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain after the Parisians failed to sign him last summer.

Manchester United And Napoli Could Pull Off Superstar Swap

Napoli are prepared to listen to offers for Kvaratskhelia, 23, and PSG are seemingly at the top of the queue for the Georgian's signature. GMS' senior football correspondent, Ben Jacobs, has revealed that the Parisians are prepared to pay close to €80 million (£67 million).

However, the initial report notes that United is 'significant competition' for PSG, and concrete contacts have occurred over a deal that sends Rashford to Naples and Kvaratskhelia to Manchester. There's no word whether the Serie A giants would expect a fee or are prepared to do a direct swap.

Kvaratskhelia, once hailed a 'superstar', has been in fine form this season, posting five goals and three assists in 19 games across competitions. He's an excellent dribbler of the ball whose creativity could suit Amorim's 3-4-3 system as the left-sided attacker behind the number nine.

Marcus Rashford and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia This Season (Respective Leagues) Marcus Rashford Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Appearances 15 17 Goals 4 5 Expected Goals (xG) 1.70 4.14 Goals Per Game 0.3 0.3 Shots Per Game 1.1 2.9 Goal Conversion 25% 10% Assists 1 3 Big Chances Created 4 5 Key Passes 1.0 1.7 Successful Dribbles 0.6 (26%) 1.1 (31%) Ground Duels 1.5 (33%) 3.9 (43%)

If Rashford were to join Napoli, he'd be reunited with Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku, who joined Antonio Conte's side last summer. The Italian coach has got the best out of his former United teammates, who were given somewhat of a tough time at Old Trafford.

