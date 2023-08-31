Manchester United are closing in on a deal that would see Jonny Evans sign a short-term contract at Old Trafford, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealing to GIVEMESPORT how close it is to completion.

Evans has been training with the United first-team and there are talks he could make a return to the club he spent over 10 years playing for - United meanwhile, are currently targeting late moves for Sofyan Amrabat and Sergio Reguilon, as per David Ornstein.

Manchester United transfer news - Jonny Evans

A one-time Champions League winner with the Red Devils, Evans is closing in on a return to the Stretford-based outfit a whopping eight years after leaving. It's almost as long as the Northern Irish international spent at the club, having come through the youth ranks with United in the early days of his career.

Evans has enjoyed a spell training with the United first-team and the 35-year-old was also present on the club's recent tour of the United States.

Speaking on the experienced centre back after the season got underway, boss Erik ten Hag said: "We will see what happens. We are in talks and when we have news we will bring that, as always. For this month, Jonny is under contract.

Before adding when asked if he wants him to stay at the club: "Yeah, otherwise we wouldn't be talking" (via Sky Sports).

And in the latest update provided to GIVEMESPORT, Romano admitted the talks were still taking place between Evans and the United hierarchy.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Jonny Evans and Manchester United?

When asked about the latest in regard to Evans' proposed move to Old Trafford, the Italian reporter revealed to GIVEMESPORT that negotiations were progressing at a good pace.

Admitting the player is open to taking up the opportunity, Romano believes the wait is down to United's side, with the Red Devils delaying the completion of the deal while they focus on other targets.

On the current state of play, Romano said: "For Evans, there is a negotiation that is ongoing. Of course, there is no rush because both parties know that this is probably the most likely outcome of the story.

"So Evans is negotiating with United, but it looks like a matter of time. It's more on United than on the player, so that's the state of the situation."

What's left for Manchester United to do this summer?

Despite having less than 48 hours to complete their business, United are still hoping to get a number of deals across the line.

The man of the moment is of course Sofyan Amrabat, with the Stretford-based side having already seen an offer rejected.

United had offered Fiorentina a loan fee of £1.7 million to take him off the Serie A outfit for the season, despite the expectation being the 20-time English champions would spring a permanent move this summer.

It's suggested an inability to shift players in the midfield region has forced United to explore alternative methods of bringing Amrabat to the North West, with a season-long loan believed to be the best outcome. Amrabat boasts just one year left on his deal in Florence, but talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook told GIVEMESPORT that because of United's financial situation, they'll struggle to sign him on a permanent transfer this summer.