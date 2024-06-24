Highlights Man United are 'in talks' with Alvaro Morata's representatives over a summer move.

Morata, who has a release clause in his contract, faces interest from multiple European clubs.

Man United are unlikely to pursue Jarrad Branthwaite deal unless Everton reduce their asking price.

Manchester United are ‘in talks’ with Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata’s representatives, according to Sabah.

The Turkish outlet reports that United have joined the race for Morata, who faces interest from multiple European sides this summer, including Roma, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, and Fenerbahce.

According to Sabah, Morata’s agent is in talks with most of those clubs, including Manchester United, who are looking to bring in another forward alongside Rasmus Hojlund.

GMS has previously reported that United could be looking to bring in a more experienced name to support the Denmark international next season.

United’s pursuit of a new forward comes after Anthony Martial left on a free transfer following another season of injuries that saw him start just 13 league games.

Manager Erik ten Hag had to be creative up front last campaign as he at times relied on Bruno Fernandes, playing in a false nine role.

Man United Eye Alvaro Morata Deal

He has an appealing release clause

According to Sabah, Morata, who has been described as 'sensational' by Diego Simeone, has a release clause in his Atletico deal and could be available for just £10.1m this summer.

At Man United, who are starting on a tight transfer budget before major outgoings commence, such a cheap deal could be welcomed as the Red Devils are keen to strengthen multiple positions this summer.

GMS has previously reported that United are targeting signings in five positions, including centre-back, left-back, central midfielder, right winger, and striker.

Morata, who is turning 32 this October, was a key player for Diego Simeone’s side last season, scoring 22 goals and registering five assists in 50 appearances for Atletico.

The player was linked with a summer exit last year as multiple Serie A clubs were interested in the Spain international, including Roma, who were then coached by Jose Mourinho.

According to Sabah, Mourinho’s current club, Fenerbahce, would be interested in signing Morata this summer and could offer wages of £3.8m-per-year to lure him from La Liga. According to Capology, Morata currently earns £220k-a-week.

Alvaro Morata Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists La Liga 32 15 4 Champions League 10 5 1 Copa del Rey 5 1 0 Supercopa 1 0 0

Man United Make Branthwaite Stance

Amid concerns over Everton's demands

Manchester United are ‘unlikely’ to pursue Jarrad Branthwaite deal unless Everton reduce their demands, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

United are unwilling to meet the Toffees’ £70m valuation of Branthwaite after they saw a £43m bid rejected by Everton this month.

Sheth suggests the Red Devils were expected to go back with an ‘improved offer’, but their position has ‘slightly changed’.

United are expected to move on to other targets if Everton maintain their stance on Branthwaite’s transfer fee – in recent weeks, they were linked with Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Lille’s Leny Yoro.

Branthwaite, who helped Everton avoid relegation last season, is a long-term target for the Red Devils and has reportedly already agreed personal terms with the Manchester side. Sky Sports News have also reported that United are in talks to sign Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-06-24.