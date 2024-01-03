Highlights Manchester United are in talks with Borussia Dortmund over a potential loan switch for Jadon Sancho, which could benefit all parties involved.

Sancho's time at Manchester United has been disappointing, leading to his exclusion from the squad and a public bust-up with Erik ten Hag.

A move back to Dortmund could allow Sancho to regain his form and increase his valuation, but discussions will need to address his salary, which Dortmund may struggle to afford.

Manchester United are currently 'in talks' with Borussia Dortmund over a potential six-month loan switch for Jadon Sancho and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has revealed, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, why the deal could ‘work for all parties’.

For years, the 13-time Premier League champions were in pursuit of the Englishman’s signature after he emerged as one of football’s hottest properties while plying his trade in the Bundesliga and, in 2021, their time and resource spent on snaring his services paid off.

His arrival was met with ample fanfare from the Old Trafford faithful, though it is not unfair to say that the 23-year-old, who earns a mouth-watering £250,000-a-week in Greater Manchester, has failed to live up to expectations.

Sancho set to join Dortmund on loan this January

After a long and heavy pursual for his signature, Manchester United finally got their man in 2021 after parting ways with £73 million, per Sky Sports, though his 82-game career at the club has left a lot to be desired. Especially now with him exiled from the squad and banned from using all first team facilities following his public bust-up with Erik ten Hag, a move away could be exactly what the doctor ordered.

After the Dutch tactician insisted that Sancho was not applying himself to the highest level at Manchester United’s training ground, Carrington, the wide man hit back in a belatedly deleted post on social media, brandishing himself a ‘scapegoat’. A resolution is still yet to come with both figures refusing to back down and apologise, which has now, seemingly, led to his departure.

Jadon Sancho - Senior Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Borussia Dortmund 137 50 64 6 0 Manchester United 82 12 6 0 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Plundering just 12 goals and six assists since his arrival has left many fans and pundits alike wondering whether Sancho is better off suited elsewhere, though previous reports have suggested that his hefty wage packet was thought to be an issue in terms of finding him a new club, whether that be permanently or on a temporary basis.

Bundesliga trio Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Stuttgart were all monitoring his situation in the lead up to the current window, per 90min, but now, Sancho’s most likely destination come the end of this month will be his former club Dortmund, Sky Sports have reported. If he is able to re-invent himself and find the form, which saw him previously register 50 goals and a further 64 assists in 137 games in Germany, then it could be a deal that benefits all involved.

Dharmesh Sheth on Sancho's future

Claiming that Dortmund are currently in talks with Sancho’s Premier League employers over a sensational homecoming, Sheth suggested to GIVEMESPORT that his temporary switch could be of benefit to all relevant parties. In the players’ eyes, it’s an opportunity to get some much-needed action under his belt, especially given he has fallen way out of favour under Ten Hag, while Manchester United could benefit financially if he hits the ground running in the Bundesliga.

Insisting that a bright stint with his former club could boost his valuation, the reliable Sky Sports reporter did suggest that there may be a hindrance in talks in terms of Sancho’s lofty salary – one which Dortmund may not be able to afford and, therefore, the Red Devils may be forced to contribute. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Wednesday afternoon, he said…

“With regard to what could happen this month, yes, we know now that Borussia Dortmund are in talks with Manchester United over a six-month loan deal until the end of the season. Now, if you look at that deal, it could potentially work for all parties because Erik ten Hag has obviously fallen out with the player. He will have a player out of the door that he doesn't want there at the moment. Jadon Sancho is not getting a sniff of any football at the moment and would probably get first team football at a place he has been comfortable with and where he effectively made his name at Borussia Dortmund, but also you have that situation where if he does go to Dortmund and he plays well - come the summer, his valuation will be so much higher than it is now. “What the discussions will be over right now will be over the loan fee potentially and the salary because I don't think Borussia Dortmund will be able to afford what Jadon Sancho is on just now. So, I'm sure that they'll try to ask United to help them out with Jadon Sancho’s salary there as well, so that one could move this month.”

Man Utd latest transfer news, including Michael Olise interest

Ten Hag, with the departure of Sancho, may need to scour the market for new wingers. It has become somewhat a problem area for the former Ajax chief with Antony also underperforming and Mason Greenwood, who is on loan at Getafe, unlikely to don the Red Devils strip ever again.

Johan Bakyoko of PSV Eindhoven has been mooted as a potential incoming on the back of an impressive start to the campaign, one which has seen him score three goals and provide a further eight assists in 16 games. The 22-year-old Belgian is valued at £38.5 million by his Eredivisie employers but, despite their hefty asking price, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the Old Trafford-based side could be ‘tempted’ to bid for his services in the near future.

Another name on the club’s shortlist is Michael Olise of Crystal Palace, per the Standard. The report suggests that Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has recently acquired a 25 per cent stake worth £1.25 billion in the club, is a keen admirer of the Frenchman, though the south Londoners are remaining firm on their stance that he will not be available this January, though it is believed that the club will remain interested until the summer of 2024. Given that Olise signed a new four-year contract with the Eagles in August, the £100,000-a-week earner would cost any would-be buyer – Ten Hag’s side, in particular – a pretty penny.