Highlights Manchester United are in talks with Sander Berge and Youssouf Fofana as possible midfield reinforcements.

Berge is keen on a top-flight return, with United preparing a £25million deal.

Sofyan Amrabat is another option, but the Moroccan may turn down his dream United transfer to explore other offers.

Manchester United have held initial talks with Burnley midfielder Sander Berge, while they are also in discussions with Monaco over Youssouf Fofana, according to Dharmesh Sheth.

The Red Devils are eager to strengthen in midfield this summer, and have turned to alternative options after their lengthy pursuit of Manuel Ugarte collapsed. It's understood that Berge and Fofana are on the club's shortlist, and conversations over deals for both have commenced.

It's believed that Burnley would be willing to sanction a move for Berge, who is keen on playing in the top flight again next season. United are exploring the conditions of a potential deal with the Clarets and are reportedly planning a £25million bid, while talks for Fofana with Monaco are ongoing, with the Frenchman entering the last 12 months of his contract with the Ligue 1 club.

United Chasing Berge and Fofana

The club's midfield needs revamping

A series of links to the likes of Ugarte and Adrien Rabiot suggest that bolstering the middle of the park is a primary concern for Erik ten Hag this summer. Casemiro could now stay, after previously being expected to leave, but the Brazilian is on the decline at 32, after enduring a dismal campaign last season.

Ten Hag won't want to rely on the former Real Madrid man on a regular basis, and thus he'll need to be adequately replaced. Meanwhile, Scott McTominay continues to be linked with Fulham, who are expected to make a fresh bid for the £25 million star this week.

If McTominay does go through the exit door, it will leave Ten Hag with just Kobbie Mainoo, Christain Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount as reliable options at his disposal. Mainoo is inexperienced and Christain Eriksen lands on the other end of the spectrum, entering the latter stages of his career. Clearly, United desperately require midfield reinforcements.

Berge and Fofana have emerged as two of the most prominent links in recent days, with Sky Sports' Sheth providing an update on X regarding the pursuit of the duo this morning:

In spite of Burnley's relegation last season, Berge impressed at the centre of Vincent Kompany's midfield, making 37 Premier League appearances and contributing to three goals and has previously been labelled as "unbelievable" by John Egan. United are preparing a £25 million bid for the Norwegian, although the Lancashire club are said to be holding out for closer to £30 million given his contractual situation and importance to the team.

Fofana is another target for the Reds with a move for Manuel Ugarte stalling and the France international, who has been described as a "monster", and talks are ongoing with Monaco.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Berge Fofana Appearances 37 32 Goals 1 4 Assists 2 4 Pass Accuracy 88.1% 81.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.91 8.3 Key Passes Per 90 0.87 1.33 Progressive Carries Per 90 1.92 1.77 Tackles Per 90 2.28 2.03 Interceptions Per 90 0.69 1.23

Amrabat to Turn Back on United

A move to Old Trafford is his dream transfer

Another potential midfield option for United is signing Sofyan Amrabat permanently. The Moroccan spent the duration of last season on loan at Old Trafford, but struggled for consistent playing time, starting just ten Premier League matches all season.

It was reported earlier this summer that the FA Cup winners had turned down the chance to acquire Amrabat on a full-time basis. However, fresh reports have indicated that the 27-year-old could still re-join the club in this window, although the player is supposedly ready to turn down the 'dream move', with Fenerbahce said to be interested.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 09/08/2024