Manchester United could see deadlock in the boardroom if Sir Jim Ratcliffe is chosen as the next owner at Old Trafford, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Ratcliffe, who owns the INEOS group, is said to have put forward a bid that some board members could find 'problematic'.

Manchester United takeover news

Well over six months since the process to find United's next custodian got underway, an answer to that very question still feels further away than ever.

What is known at this point is that the two most-fancied candidates for the takeover are likely to be Ratcliffe of the INEOS group and Qatari-backed Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim.

While the preferred bidder is not yet known at this stage, there are suggestions that following a revised offer, Sheikh Jassim holds more chance of securing a deal ahead of Ratcliffe.

That's according to Jacobs, who told his 250,000 Twitter followers that Jassim and Co. were now feeling 'more positive' ahead of the run-in.

"Nine Two Foundation more positive following their improved fifth offer, but there's also still scepticism over the Glazers' intentions. Those close to the group view the most likely outcomes as a Qatar win or a no sale & are "still in the dark," Jacobs posted on the social media app.

With speculation still whirling around who might be handed the keys to Old Trafford, there is a growing belief that should INEOS be successful, it could cause problems in the boardroom.

What has Ben Jacobs said about the United takeover bid?

In his latest update given to GIVEMESPORT, CBS reporter Jacobs admitted the situation was starting to get messy, but insisted progress was being made.

On the takeover saga, he said: "The feeling from insiders is that there's going to be a lot of, potentially legal, opposition to the Ratcliffe offer, from the other shareholders who aren't the Glazers, and that could be problematic.

"So the INEOS group haven't had it communicated to them yet that they are out of the race, and there is still engagement with all parties.

"But there is a real feeling that INEOS and Ratcliffe may have to change the structure of their offer or resolve opposition, in order to get board approval. And if they can't, there'll be an impasse.”

What next in the United takeover saga?

While most United fans will be crossing their fingers for a solution to come as soon as possible, as alluded to by Jacobs, the endpoint could still be a while away yet.

Taking to Twitter once again, the reliable journalist claimed the INEOS group will likely have to alter their own bid, if they wish to be successful.

That's because, according to Jacobs, the transaction process put forward by Jassim is 'cleaner' than Ratcliffe's proposal, indicating it would be granted board approval much faster.

As such, there could still be a number of twists and turns before a conclusion is reached, with Ratcliffe and Jassim still jousting for superiority.