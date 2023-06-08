Manchester United takeover suitors Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS group are 'cautiously optimistic' of securing a takeover and have been having 'positive and ongoing dialogue' with the Glazers, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

As things stand it is still undecided as to who will take over the historic club, with Ratcliffle going head-to-head with Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani. These two names have led the race from the very first deadline for bids in February, but fans of the club are still awaiting a definitive announcement from the Glazers some eight months on from their initial decision to sell Manchester United.

Manchester United latest takeover news

Talks have entered their 'final stages' according to the Daily Express, with Ratcliffe, CEO of petrochemical company INEOS, who also own Ligue 1 side OGC NIce, reportedly the frontrunner with Sheikh Jassim setting a Friday deadline for their own fifth bid.

Ratcliffe has offered two of the Glazers, co-chairmen Avram and Joel, a minority stake in the club. His rival bidder, the banker Sheikh Jassim, who is fronting the Nine Two Foundation, wanted to control 100% of Manchester United - despite the Glazers only owning 69% of shares.

Offers from both parties fell short of the Glazers asking price of £6 billion, with Sheikh Jassim's being closer to the amount as per the Daily Mirror. The same source details that the 70-year-old British billionaire's offer was around £5 billion, but crucially did allow for the Glazers to keep a minority stake in the club unti 2026, when they could then potentially sell their shares for a hefty profit.

What has Jacobs said about the Manchester United takeover?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Thursday afternoon, Jacobs said: "Friday is an important day because we'll understand, as will Nine Two Foundation, whether or not they stand a realistic chance.

"On Friday we will get a first indication as to whether or not this is genuinely swinging in Nine Two Foundation's favour or INEOS's favour. Sources indicate that INEOS are cautiously optimistic and have been having what is being referred to as 'positive and ongoing dialogue'."

What happens now?

Well, until any announcement is made on Friday - if there is to be any development at all - fans are still, sadly, left in the dark over which of the two parties will be running Manchester United moving forward.

Once the Glazers do announce a preferred bidder, the chosen party will then enter final negotiations with American investor bank Raine, alongside the Glazers, to push through and confirm the sale.