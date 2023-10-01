Highlights Manchester United's ownership situation remains unresolved as Sir Jim Ratcliffe awaits approval from the Glazers before progressing with the takeover process.

The ongoing off-field issues have certainly had a negative impact and affected the team's performance on the pitch according to Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United fans are appalled by how the Glazers have handled the sale process, and tensions are growing between different bidders as the situation continues to drag on.

Manchester United’s takeover situation is still no closer to finding a resolution and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is waiting for a ‘green light’ from the Glazers before moving on with the process.

Erik ten Hag has attempted to not let the ongoing noise affect performances on the pitch but the off-field debacle certainly hasn’t helped.

Manchester United takeover news - Latest

It’s nearing a full 12 months since the Glazers announced they were considering a sale after 15 ill-fated years of ownership of the 13-time Premier League champions. Since, the takeover process has continued to inevitably rumble on, and fans of a Manchester United persuasion are – understandably – appalled by how the situation has been handled.

INEOS founder Ratcliffe and Qatari Sheikh Jassim quickly emerged as the two leading candidates to take over from the American-based family and, too, have had to endure the inept nature of how the Glazers go about their business. Both parties are understood to have tabled offers over £5m, though to no avail as the Americans continue to mull over the approaches.

In early September, Jacobs informed GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United’s current owners, the Glazers, were no closer to finalising a sale which has, in turn, left all those associated to the club in limbo of many aspects of day-to-day life in Greater Manchester.

Recently, Manchester Evening News have reported that Ratcliffe is preparing to ‘restructure’ his bid in an attempt to speed up the extensive process. Worryingly for Manchester United fans, BBC Sport have reported that Liverpool have recently reached an agreement with Dynasty Equity who have now purchased a minority stake in the Red Devils’ fierce rivals – and should Glazers follow suit, darker days are yet to come for those in Manchester.

Tensions begin to grow between bidders as Man Utd takeover prolongs – Ben Jacobs

On the current state of play, journalist Jacobs suggests Ratcliffe is awaiting a ‘green light’ before he is able to proceed with the finer details of the long-awaited sale. He also noted that competition between the two parties is likely to grow the longer the situation lives on for. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“Obviously before Jim Ratcliffe, if he is successful, can proceed with everything, he needs a green light from the Glazers, and I think that's why it's taking so much time. And the longer it takes to get that approval and basically be told that you are the leading group, the more likely it is that competitive tension rises. “And both Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim do constantly reassess their structure, maybe even reassess their value because that's part of the game of the process. Raine Group, who are running this process, are trying to get the highest possible price in the best possible deals for the Glazers, that's why they've been employed. “So if we get periods of apparent limbo, it does potentially put pressure on the groups to restructure or to reassess, and I think that that's sort of what we've seen over the last few months.”

Manchester United winger Antony has now returned to training

In a tumultuous turn of events, Brazil international Antony has been allowed to return to Carrington to train with his fellow first teamers, per The Athletic. The report states that he will also be available for match selection as he has returned from a leave of absence.

Formerly of Ajax, the 23-year-old last stepped foot on the turf for his Premier League employers in their 3-1 loss to Arsenal after allegations of abuse from his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin led the club to suspend him until further notice.

Serie A club keen to sign Jadon Sancho

Amid his public fall out with Manchester United chief Ten Hag, Sancho, who signed for £73m back in 2021, could be handed a career lifeline by joining former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho over in Rome.

The pair clashed after the Dutchman claimed Sancho’s effort levels during training were not deemed good enough which enticed the winger to hit out on social media, claiming he was the club’s ‘scapegoat’. Since, he has been axed from first-team training and banned from using all club facilities, including the training ground, Carrington.

Jadon Sancho - Manchester United statistics Appearances 82 Goals 12 Assists 6 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 All statistics via Transfermarkt

According to The Sun, Mourinho is keen to snare the outcast’s services ‘at all costs’ believing that he could benefit the likes of talented duo Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku. Sancho himself could jump at the chance of a move considering his days at Old Trafford seem eerily numbered as neither party are willing to let bygones be bygones, sweep everything under the carpet and apologise.